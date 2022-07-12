ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combined Locks, WI

Major Fire Cause Still Under Investigation

By Robert Kennedy
WNCY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMBINED LOCKS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It took 26 hours, 67 departments and 700 emergency responders to put out a fire that engulfed a Combined Locks paper warehouse on Friday. Emergency responders and residents say they’ve never seen anything like it. They are thankful it wasn’t worse....

wncy.com

Comments / 0

 

wearegreenbay.com

Motorcycle accident leaves one dead after colliding with a parked car

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after an accident that involved a motorcycle and a parked car in the City of Oshkosh on Wednesday. According to a release, around 6:45 p.m., officers with the Oshkosh Police Department were sent to the 400 Block of West 12th Avenue for a report of an accident.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oil spill in Outagamie County, search underway for vehicle that caused it

(WFRV) – It took two hours to clean up an oil spill on Highway 76 in Outagamie County, and authorities are trying to locate the vehicle that caused it. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies, on July 12 around 2 p.m., authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol reported a believed oil spill. The spill was on Highway 76 just south of the Highway 15 intersection.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Into Parked Car

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a parked car in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department responded to the crash on West 12th Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m. No one was in the parked car at the time of the crash, and the driver was...
OSHKOSH, WI
101 WIXX

Boat Owner Arrested After Hit-and-Run in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The owner of a boat involved in a hit-and-run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh has been arrested. Winnebago County sheriff’s officials say they arrested Jason Lindemann, 52, on Tuesday. They are recommending he be charged with 12 counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and 11 misdemeanor counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident.
OSHKOSH, WI
101 WIXX

Oshkosh Boat Owner Released from Jail

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An owner of a boat suspected in a hit-and-run crash has been released from jail on bond. Winnebago County jail records on Thursday showed Jason Lindemann as having been released. A $10,000 cash bond was set for Lindemann on Wednesday. Lindemann was arrested Tuesday in...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Search For Second Vandalism Suspect

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to search for a second male suspect accused of vandalism to a historic building in the city last month. Detective SGT Mike Stone says they received a complaint on June 17th and obtained images showing two male suspects spray painting “CAL” in several colors on the structure located in the 800 block of Jay Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Passenger of Oshkosh boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigators have contacted powerboat owner in connection with hit and run crash

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the suspected owner/operator of a powerboat and two occupants who allegedly fled the scene of a hit and run crash on the Fox River Saturday night. A 45-foot boat struck the On the Loos Cruise paddle-wheeler between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges just before 10:00 Saturday night.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Police In Touch With The Driver In A Weekend Boat Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – After a crash caused serious damage to a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat along the Fox River in Oshkosh over the weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat that apparently struck the paddleboat. The paddleboat...
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Server witnesses hit-and-run boat crash

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
Fox11online.com

Car stolen after being purchased at the Iola Car Show

(WLUK)-- A car was taken from a neighboring parking site near the Iola Car Show grounds. The car was stolen from Doug Klein, owner of American Dream Machines. It is a 1968 black Ford Mustang fastback with white interior, the VIN number for the car is, 8F02FJ138105. Klein says he...
IOLA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay company develops device to help prevent catalytic converter thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our recent reports about catalytic converter thefts in the area prompts a Green Bay company that developed an anti-theft device to reach out and help. “It’s a serious problem and it’s continuing to increase, and that’s just those that are reported,” said Jeff Pierquet, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Vehicle Security Innovators.
GREEN BAY, WI
whbl.com

Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Recent Traffic Stops “highly likely…saved lives”

A set of three recent traffic stops by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputies resulted in the seizures of significant quantities of drugs, and likely saved lives as well. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said the stops happened on June 28, 29 and 30, preventing significant quantities of marijuana, cocaine, and counterfeit pills from being distributed in the area just before the July 4th holiday weekend. Waldschmidt said that in the case of the pills – over 1,000 of them laced with the powerful drug fentanyl, numerous overdoses were likely prevented and lives saved.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc’s Big Apple Sports Bar’s burglar convicted

KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office have informed the community of the conviction for the person who burglarized Big Apple Sports Bar on July 6, 2021. Jesse Schulz, 39, from Manitowoc was arrested for burglary, possession of burglarious tools, theft, damage to property,...
MANITOWOC, WI
whbl.com

Joint Investigation Nabs Interstate Trafficker, Drugs, Gun, Cash

A large quantity of drugs along with cash and a loaded gun were seized by authorities last week as a result of a multi-agency investigation. The Fond du Lac and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Offices coordinated with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group that culminated in a traffic stop the week of July 4th. Working with K9 units, officials arrested the subject who was traveling to Wisconsin from out-of-state on US 151 in Fond du Lac County. They were transporting about 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 12 ounces of high-potency THC wax, over seven pounds of THC edibles, along with quantities of suspected heroin, LSD, psylocibin mushrooms, ketamine, oxycodone, over $21,000 in US Currency along with a loaded 9mm handgun.
FOND DU LAC, WI

