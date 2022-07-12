Major Fire Cause Still Under Investigation

A set of three recent traffic stops by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputies resulted in the seizures of significant quantities of drugs, and likely saved lives as well. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said the stops happened on June 28, 29 and 30, preventing significant quantities of marijuana, cocaine, and counterfeit pills from being distributed in the area just before the July 4th holiday weekend. Waldschmidt said that in the case of the pills – over 1,000 of them laced with the powerful drug fentanyl, numerous overdoses were likely prevented and lives saved.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO