Minnetonka, MN

Hats Off to Kimmi Davis-Graves

redlakenationnews.com
 3 days ago

Hi, I was going to see if you could publish this for me?. Her...

www.redlakenationnews.com

CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove’s Sam Peters Commits to Gophers

Maple Grove senior football player Sam Peters recently committed to playing college football at the University of Minnesota. The 6’4” 225-pound tight end averaged 29 yards per catch last season for the Crimson and scored four touchdowns. Wyoming, Northern Illinois, and South Dakota were among the other schools...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
City
Red Lake, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Minnetonka, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Phone call proved more than just conversation

A phone conversation can develop into more than just an exchange between two people. That is what happened when a childhood friend and former high school basketball teammate gave me a call last week. That conversation with former St. Paul Central alum and student-athlete Marvin Bond, who starred for the...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Elizabeth Joyce LaPoint

A full obituary will be published soon. Visitation - 12:00 (Noon) Mass of Christian Burial - 1:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial - 12:00 (Noon)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Native
KEYC

Minnesota’s first Slim Chicken’s restaurant opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents wanting a taste of fresh chicken have a new restaurant to try out. Today is the grand opening of Minnesota’s first ever Slim Chicken’s restaurant located in Mankato. The restaurant will be taking over the spot on Madison Avenue that most-recently housed Grizzly’s...
MANKATO, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year leaves the classroom

This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBO

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
fox9.com

Drunk driver blows .525 BAC in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police stopped a drunk driver recently who was more than six times over the alcohol limit in Blaine. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the 30-year-old driver blew a .525 when he was pulled over. A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely...
BLAINE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Check Out Minnesota’s Cutest, Coziest, and Most Unique Coffee Shop and Café

One of my favorite things in the world is coffee, and close to it is finding cute and quaint places to admire and enjoy. And I think I found my new favorite spot! Of course, I was scrolling through TikTok when I found out about this place and now, I am dying to find a time to drive there. The place is Smith’s Coffee and Café located at 8107 Eden Prairie Rd, Eden Prairie, MN.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Y-105FM

Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County

If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE

