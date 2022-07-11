Man of many roles in emergency services gets county award

Benjamin Ostrer, 71, a dedicated defense attorney of Chester, N.Y., lost his battle with neuroendocrine cancer on July 13, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and raised in Great Neck, N.Y., Ben graduated from Alfred University and New York Law School. He moved to Orange County to establish Chester Valley Farm for thoroughbred racehorses. In 1986, after ten years in the horse breeding and auctioning business, he opened his law practice in downtown Chester. His career as an attorney brought accolades from clients and colleagues. In 2016, he was awarded the N.Y.S. Bar Association Criminal Section’s Charles M. Crimi Award for outstanding private defense attorneys in New York State. The bar association later bestowed on Ben its Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award, recognizing his significant pro bono work for those in need. In 2022, the N.Y.S. Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers gave Ben its Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated service to the profession.

