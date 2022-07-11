ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Man of many roles in emergency services gets county award

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a “torrential” rainstorm, Chris DiMarco climbed into a UTV to help a hiker with multiple broken leg bones on the Appalachian Trail, Warwick Fire Chief Michael Contaxis recalled. Before the ambulance arrived, DiMarco had found him, “packaged” him, set up the rope system and put him in a Stokes rescue...

Benjamin Ostrer

Benjamin Ostrer, 71, a dedicated defense attorney of Chester, N.Y., lost his battle with neuroendocrine cancer on July 13, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and raised in Great Neck, N.Y., Ben graduated from Alfred University and New York Law School. He moved to Orange County to establish Chester Valley Farm for thoroughbred racehorses. In 1986, after ten years in the horse breeding and auctioning business, he opened his law practice in downtown Chester. His career as an attorney brought accolades from clients and colleagues. In 2016, he was awarded the N.Y.S. Bar Association Criminal Section’s Charles M. Crimi Award for outstanding private defense attorneys in New York State. The bar association later bestowed on Ben its Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award, recognizing his significant pro bono work for those in need. In 2022, the N.Y.S. Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers gave Ben its Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated service to the profession.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
New poetry chapbook out by much published Warwick poet

Family, particular locations and this moment in history are the focus of a new chapbook of poems, “The Gambler’s Daughter,” by Warwick resident Mary Makofske, just released by Orchard Street Press. “These poems were written over a period of many years,” Makofske said. “After I won a...
WARWICK, NY

