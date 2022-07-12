ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Air tankers battling Washburn Fire encounter dangerous updrafts of flying debris

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washburn Fire in Yosemite has grown to...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Peter Fire near Redding destroys 12 structures, prompts evacuations

ANDERSON -- Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Shasta County as a blaze grew quickly Thursday evening, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed 12 structures, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon just south of Redding, according to the California Department...
REDDING, CA
CBS News

Wife of U.S. naval officer sentenced in Japan for deadly crash pleads for government’s help

In an exclusive interview with “CBS Mornings,” the wife of a U.S. naval officer sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison for a deadly crash says she is angry with the punishment and is asking for American officials to help bring her husband home. Lt. Ridge Alkonis is accused of falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into and killing two pedestrians. The lieutenant's family says he lost consciousness due to altitude sickness.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tankers#Accident#The Washburn Fire
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Boy, 17, and man, 64, both injured after fight that ended up on Red Line tracks at Howard stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and a teenage boy suffered burns Wednesday evening after they got into a fight that ended up on the Red Line tracks at the Howard stop in Rogers Park. Police were called to the Chicago Transit Authority station at 7:10 p.m. They said a 17-year-old boy and a 64-year-old man got into a quarrel that turned physical, and ended up falling onto the tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Feds probe deadly Tesla crash into parked tractor-trailer at rest stop

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it is investigating a Tesla crash that killed a California couple at an interstate rest stop near Gainesville, Florida. The driver and passenger died when their 2015 Tesla ran into the back of a parked tractor-trailer on July 6, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. "For unknown reasons, the Tesla travelled into a parking lot towards a tractor trailer. The Tesla struck the rear of the tractor trailer, were it came to a final rest," the FHP told CBS4 News in a statement.
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS News

Skateboarder fatally struck by vehicle in Anaheim

A man was killed Tuesday evening after he was hit by a car while riding his skateboard in Anaheim. The collision occurred at around 8 p.m. in the area near Bellhaven Street and Sunkist Street, after the man reportedly rode his skateboard into the street. He was struck and killed...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS News

Man fires back after being shot at in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After being shot at, a 49-year-old man returned fire at an offender creating an exchange of gunfire Tuesday evening on the East Side neighborhood. Chicago police said the victim was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4000 block of East 106th Street at around 5:12 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up. A 19-year-old suspect exited the vehicle, produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.
CHICAGO, IL
Newsweek

Utah Wildfire Sparked As Man's New Generator Explodes: 'It Makes Me Sick'

Firefighters in Utah continue to battle the Jacob City Fire, a wildfire that has so far burned more than 4,000 acres after a man's generator reportedly exploded. Gary Carr told Utah news station Fox 13 News he had ordered the brand new generator at the end of June and plugged it in for the first time on Saturday. After some time, he said he heard noises and walked outside to find that trees were on fire.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy