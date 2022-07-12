Air tankers battling Washburn Fire encounter dangerous updrafts of flying debris

In an exclusive interview with “CBS Mornings,” the wife of a U.S. naval officer sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison for a deadly crash says she is angry with the punishment and is asking for American officials to help bring her husband home. Lt. Ridge Alkonis is accused of falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into and killing two pedestrians. The lieutenant's family says he lost consciousness due to altitude sickness.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 HOURS AGO