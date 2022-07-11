Local doctor explains what causes Listeria

On Reddit, a woman went viral with her story about how a series of paternity tests shockingly revealed her and her husband's child isn't biologically theirs. Now, they're suing the hospital their baby was born at and trying to figure out what went wrong. "I don't know how it happened...
The troubling presence of misleading or downright propagandizing claims of exposure-based fentanyl incidents remains a cause of concern for advocates of common sense drug education, with the latest development in this ongoing issue centering on a story out of the Nashville area.
Primal Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled a single lot of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula over Listeria concerns, according to an announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Sixty-six cases, or 396 total units, of the affected frozen beef patties were previously distributed to...
A Florida ice cream brand is to blame for a Listeria outbreak that caused one death and sickened nearly two dozen others, according to the CDC. The CDC advised consumers to throw out any ice cream they have from Big Olaf Creamery, as well as clean any utensils that may have touched the product. Big Olaf ice cream is only sold in Florida.
My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Primal Pet Foods is recalling certain Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. People can become sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes. This voluntary recall is a result of routine sampling by the U.S....
Daily Harvest received about 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions connected to one of its products. The company is investigating the issue in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But that also means Daily Harvest had to issue a recall for its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. All product lots are part of the recall, so customers who have French Lentil + Leek Crumbles at home should avoid eating it at all costs.
It’s not just food for humans that can get contaminated with Salmonella and trigger product recalls. Sometimes, pet food might contain dangerous bacteria that can make humans sick as well as their pets. That’s the case for Stormberg Foods, which announced a recall for a variety of chicken dog treats that might contain Salmonella.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after he was shot at the Highland Park July 4th parade is improving after suffering an infection and partially collapsed lung earlier this week, and undergoing surgery for a tear in his esophagus. Cooper Roberts' spine was severed when he...
PET owners should check their pantries as a range of dog treats have been recalled over salmonella fears. The US Food and Drug Administration shared a recall of various pet treats produced by Stormberg Foods. The announcement was made on July 12 for various sizes and batches of the Beg...
Pet food manufacturer Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalls a single lot of one of its products due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes. The recall announced on July 6 was handled in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Natreve, a sustainably-focused wellness company, has voluntarily recalled select batches of its French vanilla wafer sundae-flavored vegan protein powder due to the presence of undeclared milk. An "external manufacturing production error" was cited in the announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Trace amounts of whey were discovered...
You know you have a real problem when some of your favorite foods are causing people to get sick. We’ve seen it recently with the recall of Jif peanut butter products, and now — after an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other Florida health organizations — it has been announced that there is a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak, in which almost two dozen people have gotten sick.
The federal agency linked Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to the recent outbreak in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their warning regarding a multistate outbreak of listeria infections linked to the ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery. This ice cream is sold in Florida in...
Covic International Trading Inc. is recalling Enoki Mushrooms because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeUPcCodes. NoneEnoki...
Stormberg Foods announced that it is recalling several brands of its dog treat products over concerns of salmonella contamination. According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the Goldsboro, North Carolina-based company is recalling various sizes of its Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat.
Protein powder consumers should be aware of a brand new recall that involves two batches of Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer from Natreve. Containers from two lots include a milk-based ingredient that doesn’t appear on the list of ingredients. This protein powder is a health risk for people...
Big Olaf Creamery of Sarasota, FL is recalling all flavors and all lots of Big Olaf brand ice cream products because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Based on epidemiological information shared by the CDC and state officials, Big Olaf may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.
Baby diarrhea and newborn diarrhea can sometime be hard to discern from baby poop. After all, baby poop seems to change pretty dynamically. The texture and consistency of baby poop can be incredibly soft, cottage cheese like, or as firm as play dough. It can be difficult to pin down...
