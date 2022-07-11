Local doctor explains what causes Listeria

You know you have a real problem when some of your favorite foods are causing people to get sick. We’ve seen it recently with the recall of Jif peanut butter products, and now — after an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other Florida health organizations — it has been announced that there is a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak, in which almost two dozen people have gotten sick.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO