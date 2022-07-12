ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progress on share buyback programme

By Globe Newswire
Benzinga
 3 days ago

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of its €380 million share buyback programme announced on 6 May 2022, the company has repurchased 7,193,987 shares during the week of 4 July 2022 up to and including 8 July 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Benchmark Reduces Boeing Price Target By 20% - Read Why

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan lowered the price target for Boeing Co BA to $200 (36% upside) from $250 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares. Sullivan states that Boeing's CEO Calhoun indicated in June at a conference that "the multi-year water torture of internal supply-side negative news" is at an inflection point.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 15, 2022

Northern Trust seeks to better tools (NASDAQ: NTRS) Fasset is teaming up w/ Mastercard (NYSE: MA) Ex-Google et al workers build wallet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Adyen launches Apple’s Tap-to-Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL) EQ Bank seeks Flinks for bank data. MoonPay bolsters team w/new hires. Monneo has introduced a BaaS API.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Beyond Meat Stock Is Rising Sharply Today

Beyond Meat Inc BYND shares are trading higher by 14% to $34.12 amid overall market strength. Stocks have been highly volatile following Wednesday's CPI report. Market indexes are higher as investors assess today's bank earnings and retail sales data. Markets also continue to assess inflation concerns and Fed policy outlook. Heightened US inflation has raised concerns of aggressive Fed policy tightening, which would pressure economic growth.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Edward Snowden Says 'We Are All Going To Be Billionaires' But...

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn billionaires a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
POLITICS
Benzinga

$3B In Bitcoin Will Be Released Into Market To Make Up For Hack

Some 137,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD are to be released into crypto markets from funds associated with 2011’s Mt. Gox hack. After the hack, another 850,000 Bitcoin was lost. Mt. Gox announced a “Rehabilitation Plan” last year to re-compensate investors who lost their funds years before. Up to 200,000 Bitcoin from the entire hack was found in 2014 which was frozen due to legal ongoings.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Putin's 'Delusional' Imperial Dream Is Based On Controlling This Region — US Senators Have A Strategy To Stop Him

Experts in the U.S. have warned that President Joe Biden must prepare to stop Vladimir Putin from expanding the Russian empire amid his invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: A pair of lawmakers cutting across party lines would introduce legislation later Tuesday that directs the Biden administration to develop a strategy toward the Black Sea region, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation told The Daily Beast.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 600 Points; Citigroup Tops Q2 Expectations

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 2.07% to 31,262.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,425.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.77% to 3,857.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks MicroStrategy Incorporated And Riot Blockchain Traded Higher Friday

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, rose on Friday afternoon amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin was trading 2.5% higher at around $21,100 Friday afternoon. Ethereum was trading 5.7% higher at around $1,270 Friday afternoon. MicroStrategy...
STOCKS
Benzinga

2022 Cannabis Halftime Report: Batten Down The Hatches

There is a perception that licensed legal cannabis businesses are essentially printing money. Year after year, mainstream news articles tout the exponential growth of the industry, the record-breaking sales figures each 4/20 and the increasing number of states enacting or considering legalization. However, these reports exclude how increasing competition, festering federal uncertainty, a prospering illicit market and crippling taxes and regulations chip away at profits. In fact, due to 280E, a typical multi-state operator is paying an effective tax rate of more than 60% each year, while Amazon's effective federal income tax rate was 6.1% in 2021.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Short Sellers Have $807M In Profits So Far In 2022

After a horrible 2021 for cannabis investors, the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS is down another 55.1% in 2022. President Joe Biden and a Democrat-controlled Congress have made little progress on U.S. federal cannabis reform. The Numbers: Short sellers have been trimming their positions in cannabis stocks in 2022,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Citi Stock Is Skyrocketing Higher Friday

Citigroup Inc C shares are trading sharply higher by 14.1% to $50.36 Friday afternoon after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. Citigroup reported quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.69. The company also reported quarterly sales of $19.60 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $18.12 billion by 8%. This sales figure represents is a 12% increase over sales of $17.47 billion in the same period last year.
STOCKS

