Summer League: Scotty Pippen Jr. showed improvement on Sunday

In his first several NBA Summer League games, Los Angeles Lakers undrafted rookie Scotty Pippen Jr. was a mixed bag.

He was turnover-prone and struggled to both make plays for teammates and hit shots from the outside, although at times he looked adept at attacking the basket and finishing.

A couple of those issues remained on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets, but he showed improvement in his ability to make plays for others and hit the open man.

Pippen finished 4-of-15 from the field and 0-of-3 from 3-point land, but he had seven assists against five turnovers.

He started the game by running a pick-and-roll with Sacha Killeya-Jones and finding him for an alley-oop dunk.

In the first quarter, he made a nice read in transition off a steal, immediately finding Shareef O’Neal for a breakaway jam.

Pippen also continued to show nice defensive instincts and quick hands by registering three steals. He turned one of those steals into a nice lead pass to Mason Jones for a fast-break layup.

Pippen also made some nice reads in the halfcourt; he found Cole Swider for an open 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Earlier, there was this assist off dribble penetration that led to an open dunk.

Consistency in terms of playmaking while limiting turnovers will be a huge key for Pippen when it comes to his chances of making a big-league roster. Will he hit enough 3-pointers to keep defenses honest so he can penetrate and attack.