11 huge Neighbours spoilers for next week

By Joe Julians
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbours spoilers follow. Next week on Neighbours, Number 24 becomes a hot talking point as Chloe decides to sell up, and there are some familiar faces interested in buying it. Meanwhile, Amy tells Toadie how she feels about him. Here are 11 Neighbours spoilers to look forward to next...

Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall gives first tease of spin-off series

Death in Paradise fans were intrigued last month when a spin-off titled Beyond Paradise was announced, focusing on Kris Marshall's Humphrey Goodman back in the UK. But would a spin-off actually work without all the sun and beaches? Well, Marshall himself has now teased the new show to Digital Spy, revealing it will still feature picturesque environments but of a different kind, while the scripts have their own flavour as well.
Hollyoaks' Ripley Lennox announces exit plans - but will they be back?

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired a twist for Ripley Lennox as they shared their plans to leave the village. In tonight's (July 14) episode, a pensive Ripley (Ki Griffin) was seen as they were going through pictures of their ex partner Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) before deleting them. When...
#Spoiler
Next recoupling

The next recoupling will be a wild one . Paige is now available for him to swoop in but will he want her now ?. Billy / josh will be interesting to watch , haven’t really seen them interact with anyone else bar their current partners , will one take Gemma ?
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Guardians of the Galaxy star lands next lead role

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan has landed her next lead role in upcoming comedy Late Bloomers. According to Deadline, Gillan will star as Louise, an "aimless millennial" who breaks her hip while drunk and ends up in physical therapy. There, she befriends an elderly Polish lady (played by Margaret Sophie Stein) who doesn't speak a word of English.
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer shows Serena's revenge against June

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 has its first teaser trailer, and Commander Fred Waterford's death will have consequences. Fans of the dystopian thriller – adapted from Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel – will recall season 4's brutal climax, where June (played by Elisabeth Moss) hunted down Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) before putting him to the sword, so to speak.
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp confirms Will's sexuality

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has confirmed that his character Will Byers is gay. In an interview with Variety, Schnapp discussed his character's sexuality, alongside plans for season 5 of the hit show. "Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike," he said before praising...
Best screen kiss

Which characters do you think has the best screen kissing chemistry. I know the kiss with Anna Friel and margeret was considered risqué, but I find it tame compared to today's standards, even at the time it wasn't as hot as made out to be. I remember when Sharon...
EE - Alfie

I don't think Alfie is the type to abandon his kids for years, especially not the 2002 Alfie, it's not in him to do that the way he was there for Spencer and Nana back then, the love was real. They got it so wrong in 2010. Alfie came back...
Corrie's old set to return!

Audrey's old salon is making a comeback on Coronation Street, this is great, I missed it when characters like David and Maria worked there. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a40602241/coronation-street-audrey-surprise-salon/. Posts: 11,414. Forum Member. ✭✭. 13/07/22 - 17:38 #2. Awesome loved that Salon. Posts: 3,066. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/07/22 - 17:54 #3. Return? Was...
EastEnders: Best original Slater

Only adding the original Slaters that were introduced in September 2000, also adding Garry because he was introduced with them. I went for Garry. Although he wasn’t a Slater, his addition was brilliant and was exactly what the family needed when they were introduced. He was interesting and had potential when he first joined and was a great character until he started to become a bit of a loser and his friendship with Minty was what ruined the character for me (unpopular opinion I know) and his relationship with Dawn was overrated, I much preferred him with Lynne in his earlier time on the show.
Camilla's Country Life

I watched this to get a better understanding of what she was like. She comes across well - friendly, cheerful with a noticeable sense of humour. Since the programme was about her life (in readiness for the magazine article), I was curious to see how the '3 of us in this marriage' would be tackled. I was quite shocked that this whole tragedy was glossed over dishonestly! Whilst it admitted that Camilla and Charles met up much earlier - in their younger days - it implied that she only got together with Charles once his marriage and hers had broken down. You can't expect the public to believe that when we have witnessed the first hand admittance, by Diana, of Camilla being in his life (intimately) when Diana was about to marry Charles - as was made clear in that telling televised documentary.
Eastenders and gangster storylines

What is the general consensus on here about gangster storylines on EE?. I am finding myself getting a bit bored with the show at the moment. This always happens when the latest gangster makes an appearance. I’m sure I’m supposed to find it gripping drama, but these plots just leave...
Dancing With the Stars USA: Season 31 Discussion

I figured that I might as well start the new season thread since we're beginning to hear some things. The show has been moved from ABC to Disney+. Executive producer Conrad Green is back, replacing Andrew Llinares, much to former host Tom Bergeron's delight. . Premiere date is Monday, September...
Especially for you

Kylie and Jason are rereleasing especially for you, to mark their return for the final neighbours. Kylie and Jason are rereleasing especially for you, to mark their return for the final neighbours. While I do love the song, Kylies duet with Kermit was even better. You can't deny it's an...
Emmerdale: Thursday the 14/7/22 - " Guilt-ridden"

My fave Wacky Races car was number 2 - The Gruesome Twosome in the Creepy Coupe. Never used to win though. My fave Wacky Races car was number 2 - The Gruesome Twosome in the Creepy Coupe. Never used to win though. As its Thursday thought I better pop in...
