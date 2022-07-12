ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Fire host Toronto in conference play

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Toronto FC (5-10-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (4-10-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -163, Toronto FC +399, Draw +311; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

The Fire are 3-7-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire have a 2-4-0 record when they score just one goal.

Toronto is 5-8-1 against conference opponents. Toronto has a 0-4-1 record in games it scores just one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Toronto won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xherdan Shaqiri has scored three goals and added three assists for the Fire. Jhon Jader Duran Palacio has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jesus Jimenez has eight goals and two assists for Toronto. Jonathan Osorio has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 2-7-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Toronto: 2-6-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Kendall Burks (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured).

Toronto: Noble Okello (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

