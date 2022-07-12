ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Experiences to Put on Your List

oswegocountynewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) Summer is heating up, and it's time to take advantage of all the enjoyable activities and attractions that New York offers. Summer in the state features plenty of experiences that span just about everything under the sun -- from scenic hikes to water fun to cultural attractions. Here are some...

Harbor View Square officially completed

OSWEGO — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the completion of a $26.2 million mixed-income, mixed-use housing development in downtown Oswego. Harbor View Square features 75 apartments and over 10,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space. The development replaced an underutilized city-owned Brownfield site located at the convergence of the Oswego River and Lake Ontario. Harbor View Square connects Oswego’s downtown to its waterfront and is a priority project of the city of Oswego’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
OSWEGO, NY
Darryl Loughrey

Darryl Loughrey, 79, of Bundyville, town of Volney, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. He was the son of Archibald Earl and Harriet Glassford Loughrey, attended Minetto Elementary School and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1961. Shortly after high school, Darryl enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the destroyer, USS Radford, home port in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was deployed to Vietnam twice and was honorably discharge in 1966. Darryl returned to New York and was employed at Armstrong Cork, Crouse Hinds, his father’s machine shop and retired as a machinist from Black Clawson in 2004 after 25 years of service.
FULTON, NY
Aimee Marie Hilliard

Aimee Marie Hilliard, 56, of Granby died Sunday July 10, 2022, in University Hospital after a strong fought battle with her illness. Aimee was born in Niagara Falls, NY, the daughter of the late John and Dolores (Tryon) D’Angelo. Aimee moved from Niagara Falls to Granby thirteen years ago. She received her under graduate degree, and her master’s degree, in education from Canisius College, Buffalo, NY. Aimee worked for New York State Department of Labor, Fulton as a labor service representative, until August 2021. She was a past member of the American Zoo Keepers Association, and a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Baldwinsville. Aimee enjoyed tending to her bird feeders and watching the birds, as well as gardening. Her husband and their precious children were the absolute most important part of her life. Aimee is survived by her husband of 25 years William Hilliard II of Granby, and their children William Hilliard III of Granby, Emilie Hilliard of Granby, and her brother Jay D’Angelo of Niagara Falls. Celebration of Life will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

