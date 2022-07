WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, and Anthony G. Brown (all D-Md.) announced the House passage of legislation to open two veterans clinics in Baltimore and Prince George’s County. The bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (PACT Act) which passed yesterday by a vote of 342-88, provides healthcare benefits for all generations of toxic-exposed veterans for the first time in the nation’s history and will improve access to care for all those who served in our nation’s armed forces. The bill now returns to the Senate for final approval, after which it will go to President Biden to be signed into law.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO