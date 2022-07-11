36' Hunter 36E '14

RICHMOND & WASHINGTON, DC — The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak today hosted an event to celebrate the launch of a third roundtrip between Norfolk and Washington, DC. The new frequencies both depart mid-afternoon, arriving at their destinations in the early evening. The new northbound departs Norfolk...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police blocked off westbound I-264 on Tuesday at the Berkley Bridge in Norfolk to check for possible evidence as part of a criminal investigation. Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya didn’t elaborate on which investigation the possible evidence was tied to, or if anything was found.
Amtrak is now offering a third daily departure from Norfolk starting today. Read more: https://bit.ly/3nUCrKw.
NORFOLK, Va. - A Coast Guard family's vehicle and a U-Haul trailer full of their belongings were stolen as they moved from one assignment to another, making a stop at the Norfolk Navy Lodge to rest. But Tuesday, their things were found — including precious heirlooms like their daughters' baby...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has been ordered to remove all artificial reef materials from several sites in the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach after the reefs were found with prohibited items such as asphalt and metal wire sticking out of the water. The foundation...
In the last 50 years, Fairfax County saw the largest population increase in Virginia. During that same time, Norfolk saw the largest population decline. Hamilton Lombard at UVA's Weldon Cooper Center says 50 years ago, Norfolk was Virginia's largest city. "Cities around the country typically lost population from a combination...
DUCK, N.C. - Two beachgoers were injured when a Duck Surf Rescue vehicle overturned due to a drop-off on the beach Monday afternoon. According to Duck Town Manager Drew Havens, a lifeguard was conducting patrol on a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) when the sand collapsed at a drop-off and the vehicle overturned onto two people.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A three-car crash that took place in Virginia Beach resulted in the death of one driver. On Saturday, July 9, at around 5:30 p.m., Virginia Beach Police Department officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Lynnhaven Parkway. The incident occurred when one of the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard aided in a water rescue in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon. According to Virginia Beach police, officers responded to the beach in the 3400 block of Shore Drive around 3:10 p.m. Monday regarding a call for a drowning. A preliminary investigation...
If you’re looking for fun things to do in Norfolk, VA you’ve landed in the right place. Home to many well-known attractions, this seaside town is a great place for a quick getaway or family vacation. One of the oldest cities in Virginia, Norfolk is rife with history-rich...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Travelers now have additional ways to travel in and out of the Mermaid City. Amtrak recently announced that they will offer a third daily departure from Norfolk starting July 11. The new trip is in addition to existing early and mid-morning departures. Officials say the...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A crash left two men dead in Portsmouth Tuesday. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., a two-vehicle crash happened at Frederick Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard. Police said two men died. Another man and woman were also hurt in the crash, but they...
