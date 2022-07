Join us for a fun, outdoor, family-friendly event open to the general public in Hancock County! Bring the family to experience what our local 4-H Youth Development program has to offer. Kids can participate in a variety of hands-on activities on topics ranging from art to science to animal husbandry. 4-H Staff and Volunteers will be on-site to provide information about becoming a 4-H member and provide information about the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Hancock County. Adults can also learn more about other Extension programs such as Master Gardener Volunteers, Eat Well Volunteers, and Extension Homemakers.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO