Elite rising senior G.G. Jackson has decommitted from North Carolina, he announced via social media on Thursday. Jackson becomes the first prospect to decommit from North Carolina in nearly 20 years; J.R. Smith committed to the Tar Heels in 2003, but opted to go straight to the NBA out of high school. No player in the modern recruiting era has decommitted from the Tar Heels and gone elsewhere for college.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO