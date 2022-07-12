ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

MINI: Sioux City has way too many weeds

Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know if I’m the only one that thinks all you see in Sioux City are weeds. Doesn’t anyone care, does the city? I went out of town and...

siouxcityjournal.com

kscj.com

SIOUX CITY ASKS FOR VOLUNTARY ODD/EVEN LAWN WATERING

SIOUX CITY IS ASKING RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES TO VOLUNTARILY CONSERVE WATER BY IRRIGATING RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL LAWNS ON AN ODD/EVEN SCHEDULE BEGINNING IMMEDIATELY. UTILITIES DIRECTOR BRAD PUETZ SAYS EACH LAWN WOULD BE WATERED THREE DAYS PER WEEK UNDER THE GUIDELINES:. WATERING1 OC……ON MONDAY. :13. PUETZ SAYS THE CONSERVATION...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Second of three medical simulation trucks delivered to Sioux City

The second of three mobile medical simulation training trucks created for Iowa is now in service in Sioux City. Sioux City Fire rescue training officer, Terry Ragaller, says they are putting it to use right away to train area first responders on trauma and medical conditions that may occur during RAGBRAI.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Last class of Sioux City's Central High marks its 50 year reunion

SIOUX CITY – Nationally, 1972 was a year of change. In Sioux City, 1972 marked the end of an era. Fifty years ago, the U.S. was withdrawing its troops from Vietnam, Congress debated the Equal Rights Amendment, color television began to dominate the market, video games were introduced and group of burglars were arrested after breaking into the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate office building.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Federal abortion ban, Scholten joins Team Franken and Pompeo in Sioux City

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Grassley and Ernst on a federal abortion ban, J.D. Scholten joins Team Franken. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

IOWA D-O-T TO MEET IN SIOUX CITY

THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION WILL HOLD A PUBLIC INPUT MEETING IN SIOUX CITY NEXT MONTH. THE D-O-T WILL MEET AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER AT 801 4TH STREET ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 9TH. A BRIEF BUSINESS MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 8 A.M. IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWED BY THE PUBLIC INPUT MEETING. ITEMS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Did you know that advanced medical research is being done here in Sioux City?

Since July 2020, hundreds of people in the Siouxland area have contributed to the research and development of COVID-19 vaccines, including those that have been granted Emergency Use Authorization. They did so by joining a clinical trial at Meridian. Without clinical trials, it would be impossible to develop new medicines,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County sees rise in positive COVID-19 tests

SIOUX CITY — The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is ticking upward in Woodbury County amid the emergence of highly contagious new subvariants. The county saw a 39% increase in the number of positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday, shows 256 positive tests, which is up from the 183 positive tests reported on July 5.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kyoutv.com

RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the 49th year of the ride. And the Sergeant Bluff RAGBRAI Housing Committee says riders will come from all over the world. Sergeant Bluff, a town of slightly more than 5,000 people, will house nearly 3,200 people associated with RAGBRAI. “That is huge, that...
point2homes.com

4404 Ravine Park Dr., Sioux City, Woodbury County, IA, 51106

WELCOME HOME!! This home has been lovingly taken care of for many years and is now ready to find its new FOREVER owner. Upon arriving you will first notice the beautifully landscaped yard. Inside, this home has two Fireplaces, High ceilings, beautiful newer wood floors and Large windows as well as sliding doors leading to the lovely deck which you are sure to love. 3 Bedrooms on the main floor, one of them with a master bath and walk in closet. The walkout basement features an additional bedroom, wet bar, kitchenette and full bath! This home is close to schools, shopping, and so much more while still being on a low traffic street! Make your appointment today to check out your BEAUTIFUL new home!
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY AWARDED OVER $238,000 FOR TRANSIT PROJECT

THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION HAS APPROVED FUNDING FOR A NEW AUTOMATED BUS WASH FOR THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT SYSTEM OF SIOUX CITY. THE COMMISSION APPROVED $238,434 FOR THE PROJECT, AROUND 80 PERCENT OF THE TOTAL COST. SIOUX CITY WAS ONE OF FOUR CITIES IN IOWA TO RECEIVE PART OF $1.5...
SIOUX CITY, IA
iowa.media

IOWA AIR GUARD COMMAND CHIEF ARRESTED

THE COMMAND CHIEF OF THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD WAS ARRESTED IN POLK COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AFTER POLICE SAY HE DROVE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE AT CAMP DODGE AND CAUSED MULTIPLE PROPERTY ACCIDENTS. FIFTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD THOMAS FENNELL OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST OFFENSE O-W-I. MASTER SERGEANT FENNELL IS...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

City of Akron, Iowa set to break ground on new family aquatic center

AKRON, IOWA — On Thursday night, the city of Akron will have something to celebrate. According to a press release, city officials, Akron Park Board members and the Akron Aquatic Center Committee are hosting a groundbreaking party for the new Akron Family Aquatic Center from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on July 14. Per the release, construction is starting soon on the 150,000-gallon center and is expected to wrap in the summer of 2023.
AKRON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hard Rock prepares for its 2022 outdoor concert series in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City kicks off its summer outdoor concert series Friday with a performance by country music star Trace Adkins. The Battery Park concert is the first of a dozen shows currently scheduled through Sept. 18. The outdoor series, which started in 2015, has exploded in popularity since it premiered.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Plea for Sioux City to ban fireworks

Another Fourth of July has come and gone. Sadly, there are still people that insist on breaking the law. Several grass fires caused by fireworks a car fire, a dumpster fire, and two other calls related to fireworks. There were three injuries that required trips to the ER, and don't forget the garage fire in Le Mars that was caused by fireworks.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

HUGHES TO LEAVE MERCYONE

MERCYONE WILL SOON HAVE A NEW PRESIDENT RUNNING THE SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL. BETH HUGHES, MERCYONE’S WESTERN IOWA PRESIDENT, WILL BE LEAVING NEXT MONTH FOR A HEALTH CARE SYSTEM IN BUFFALO, NEW YORK. HUGHES HAS SERVED MERCYONE FOR THE PAST FOUR YEARS, STARTING IN MAY OF 2018. SHE CAME TO...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $539,900

Looking for an Acreage, you won`t want to Miss this Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Ranch with so Many Upgrades! A little piece of Heaven on Plum Creek Road, with almost 6 acres. It`s private spot makes it a great place to entertain family and friends whether its bonfires, sledding, trails, you name it! The owners style and pride of ownership is showcased throughout every room! From the moment you walk in from the front porch, what a great space to relax, the foyer area with large picture windows throughout this home allowing you to bring the outdoors in! The living room is open to the eating area\kitchen complete with New flooring, New paint, NEW granite, and Backsplash! The cabinets and island cabinets have been refaced and have new hardware! A New sliding glass door to the NEW composite deck just added in 2020! The four bedrooms on the main, which includes the Master with Master bath and walk~in closet! The full bathroom shared by the two bedrooms is ALL NEW from floor to ceiling! Off the kitchen area you`ll find Main floor laundry complete with storage cabinets and closet, plus a half bath. Access to the large living room\bar area with gorgeous windows to see everything outdoors, from wildlife to kids playing in the yard! All NEW Built~in Bar area, the owners spared no expense! NEW Refrigerator, NEW temp regulated wine frig, NEW granite, NEW flooring, NEW paint and added Crown Molding, Perfect for entertaining! Off this family room is the 4th bedroom with NEW windows plus a large walk~in closet, onto the oversized foyer with storage & an office just off the garage! The basement has a 5th bedroom, NEW paint, plus a large 3\4 bath was added ~ of course ALL NEW! A living room for the big and small kids that like to play video games, a large game room with a built~in desk area, a weight room\workout room too with a tanning bed that will stay! Plus a large room with loads of storage shelves!! Attached garage w\NEW garage doors, so Much NEW, come take a look!.
SIOUX CITY, IA

