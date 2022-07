WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast features chances for more drought-denting rain & storms across the Cape Fear Region through the weekend. A stalled cold front will keep daily and nightly chances for rain in the 50-60% range with embedded thunderstorms and torrential downpours within these clusters. An umbrella would be of benefit, but don’t expect an all-day rain. Unfortunately we had to cancel this evening’s Sounds of Summer concert at Wrightsville Beach with the high shower and thunderstorm threat.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO