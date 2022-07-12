ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

High UAE gas prices stand out where cheap fuel was the norm

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7R8g_0gcTGhpT00

Mere years ago, fuel was cheaper than bottled water in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates. Now, long lines snake outside gas stations on the eve of price hikes each month.

Fuel prices in the major OPEC producer, set in line with global oil price benchmarks, have soared over 70% since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, accentuating differences with neighboring petrostates that heavily subsidize gasoline.

The contrast has stoked complaints among Emiratis who receive generous cradle-to-grave welfare and prompted the government to boost social spending for low-income citizens.

The UAE 's relaxing of fuel subsidies in 2015, which had been costing the government billions of dollars, put the country at the forefront of long-delayed fiscal reforms in the region as oil prices slumped. Even now, Gulf Arab rulers getting a windfall from sky-high oil prices know it can't last forever, as the world’s economies move away from fossil fuels.

“The UAE is really standing out,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “Its policy focus remains firmly on reforms."

At about $1.23 a liter, or $4.66 a gallon after July’s price rise, the unprecedented fuel cost in the UAE remains below the grim records reached in the United States and Britain as the war in Ukraine unleashes the biggest commodity shock in decades. But the region's citizens have long considered cheap fuel a birth right. In Kuwait's lavish welfare state, the cost per gallon is nearly four times less.

“Everyone is complaining," said Emirati engineer Suhail al-Bastaki. “It's just too expensive.”

Unlike for the rest of the world, the war is an unexpected boost to public finances for the UAE and its hydrocarbon-dependent neighbors. With the most diversified economy in the region, flashy Dubai has also benefited from an influx of wealthy Russians since the war.

But the recent price surge in the UAE has signaled the region is not immune to global market forces.

As pressure mounted last week, the UAE and Saudi Arabia allotted a combined $13 billion dollars in social spending for low-income citizens — an option clearly unavailable to the region's less affluent economies such as Egypt and Lebanon, where the price of bread is surging and hunger is spreading.

Still in the UAE, where expats outnumber locals nearly nine to one, fuel price hikes are costliest for legions of workers from Africa, the Middle East and South Asia who power the economy. Inflation has cut into laborers' already meager salaries, triggering a rare outburst of illegal strikes this spring.

Other Gulf Arab countries have also curbed state benefits to balance their budgets in recent years. But fearing backlash from angry consumers, none have gone as far as the UAE, where fuel prices are nearly double the average among Gulf Arab states.

The country can get away with this partly because the burden falls on its 9 million expat residents, experts say. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia — a country of 35 million, two-thirds of which are citizens — the government’s fuel price cap has kept inflation under control even as food costs have spiked.

“The impact is not really on the (UAE's) local population,” said Nasser Saidi, an economist in Dubai. “They feel the fuel price increases, but they remain protected in terms of the social contract.”

The tiny Emirati population benefits from a generous welfare state that helps with everything: free education, health care and housing, grants for marriage, scholarships to foreign universities and well-paid government jobs.

That contract emerged across the region as rulers cashed in from the oil boom and distributed some of the bounty to citizens in exchange for political loyalty.

In times of windfall — and of discontent — governments know what to do: Spread the wealth. International benchmark Brent crude has surged some 50% over $100 a barrel since sanctions on Russia stoked fears of shortages.

“The outlays are a recognition that citizens know oil revenues are really high right now,” said Karen Young, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Middle East Institute. “This is a traditional mechanism of sharing.”

After the UAE's latest fuel price rise, grumbling among Emiratis on social media and at traditional meeting spaces grew louder.

“People were suffering,” said Emirati social media influencer Hassan al-Amiri. “People think Emiratis are filthy rich but I don't have an oil rig. Our needs are increasing.”

The grievances escalated to President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's weekly majlis, a gathering at which any citizen may apply to voice concerns, said Emirati political expert Majed al-Raeesi.

Last week, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled plans to double the state's social support for low-income Emirati families — classified as those who make less than $6,800 a month. The $7.6 billion package will cover 85% of recent fuel price hikes and 75% of food inflation, among other things like housing allowances and support for job-seekers.

The government portal received so many applications that it crashed.

“The leadership listened to the streets,” said al-Amiri, who faced some backlash from some Emiratis online over his complaints. Citizens are careful about expressing public criticism lest it be taken for dissent, which is outlawed.

From Saudi Arabia, the world's second-biggest oil producer, King Salman announced $5.33 billion in direct cash transfers to citizens “to protect beneficiaries from the effects of of global price rises."

But that help will not reach those who need it most. Desperation over the cost of living is growing among the region's low-paid migrant workers.

Uber drivers and food delivery riders who pay for their own fuel in Dubai say they're barely breaking even. Riders for two main delivery companies went on strike over their slim salaries in May — defying the UAE's ban on labor protests.

Uber said it would raise fares as much as 11% for some trips to account for new gas fees in Dubai, but some drivers say that's inadequate.

Muhammed, a 38-year-old Uber driver from Nigeria, was drawn to Dubai 12 years ago by the prospect of good pay. But now he has vanishingly little to send home to his wife and newborn daughter.

“I can't stay here anymore,” he said, giving only his first name for fear of reprisals. “I work in Dubai 12 years and I have nothing."

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

Gas prices: The ‘biggest factor' is Vladimir Putin, says analyst

Gas prices have come off their highs, but relief at the pump may be short-lived, says one analyst. “For the moment, we’re going to see the lowest prices we’e seen since May,” Tom Kloza, OPIS global head of energy told Yahoo Finance Live. “Unfortunately, I think we’re going to see prices rally after they find a bottom in the first half of July.”
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammed
The Drive

China “Will Challenge Us In Our Port And Beyond” Says Top Marine

Ports, other logistics hubs and command and control centers would be heavily targeted in any conflict with China. In a conflict with China, which would require the U.S. military to operate over vast swaths of ocean, ports, other logistical hubs, and command and control centers would be especially vulnerable, the top Marine says.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price War#Oil And Gas#Traffic Accident#Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
The Independent

US destroyer patrol inflames South China Sea dispute

The U.S. Navy on Wednesday sailed a destroyer close to China-controlled islands in the South China Sea in what Washington said was a patrol aimed at asserting freedom of navigation through the strategic seaway. The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed past the Paracel Islands and continued thereafter with operations in the South China Sea. The operation “upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea,” the 7th Fleet said in a news release. Such operations are considered key to the U.S. Navy maintaining its presence in the Indo-Pacific, where China has grown its presence through a massive ship...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Europe holds its breath as Putin shuts off the gas: Russia turns off pipeline for ten days for 'routine maintenance'... but will it be turned back on?

Russia has switched off the taps for Europe's main gas pipeline for ten days amid fears they might not be turned back on. Vladimir Putin has sent gas prices rocketing across the continent since launching his brutal invasion, limiting the supply to 60 per cent capacity amid warnings of blackouts and hot water rations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
United Arab Emirates
Washington Examiner

Fearing military constraint, China warns Japan against constitutional changes

Alarmed by Japan's move to shed constitutional prohibitions on the use of military force, China is upping its threats against Tokyo. In a Tuesday editorial, Beijing's Global Times warned that Japan's scrapping of its pacifist constitution would lead it into an "abyss." The newspaper accused the United States of pressuring Tokyo to become "a geopolitical thug." Also on Tuesday, China reacted angrily to the attendance of Taiwan's vice president at the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has been deeply alarmed by its improving relationship with Japan, the U.S., and certain European powers.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian military equipment captured by Ukrainian armed forces on display in Prague

Pieces of Russian military equipment that were captured or destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing war are being displayed at an exhibition in Prague.The display, organised by Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, was unveiled on Monday at Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. It shows a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and a Msta howitzer, among other weapons. The exhibition of war trophies is aimed at showing the “horrors of war” and highlighting the resistance Ukrainian soldiers have put up, officials said. “With this exhibition, we hope to show...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

2 US B-2 stealth bombers arrive in Australia in huge message to China

A pair of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers landed in Australia this week in a massive show of force to China and the Indo-Pacific region. In a Monday press release, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) announced that B-2 Spirit bombers from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, landed at the Royal Australian Air Force Base in Amberley, Australia on Sunday. The Air Force said the bombers are part of a rotational Bomber Task Force that is “supporting the Enhanced Cooperation Initiative under the Force Posture Agreement between the United States and Australia.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Breakthrough in gas separation and storage could fast-track shift to green hydrogen and significantly cut global energy use

In 2016, experts writing in Nature listed seven breakthroughs in how we process chemicals that could change the world for the better. We believe we’ve just ticked one of those off the list. We found a highly efficient and entirely novel way to separate, purify, store and transport huge amounts of gas safely, with no waste. Why is this breakthrough so important? We believe it will help overcome the key challenge of hydrogen storage by allowing us to safely store and transport huge quantities of green hydrogen as a solid at a fraction of the energy cost. This will allow...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Ships Seized in Mariupol

In the Ukrainian Port city of Mariupol, Russian-backed separatists have seized two foreign flagged ships. That’s according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), which highlighted that these were the Panama flagged Blue Star I and the Liberia-flagged Smarta vessel. The Blue Star I is a general cargo ship built in 2005, while the Smarta is a bulk carrier built in 2007, according to Marinetraffic.com.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy