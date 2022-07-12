ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crow Wing County, MN

Crow Wing County Going for Federal Disaster Declaration Due to Storm Damage

By Ryan Bowler
lptv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was once a small, local emergency for Crow Wing County has now turned into a situation needing federal attention as storm damage reports continue to rise throughout the month. On May 29th and 30th, the county experienced some severe weather that led to property damage...

lptv.org

Comments / 0

Related
lptv.org

Crow Wing County Revises Boardwalk Policy During Moratorium

A lengthy discussion took place at Tuesday’s Crow Wing County board meeting over proposed revisions to a policy on boardwalks going through sensitive wetlands and shorelines. In early April, a controversial debate opened up within Crow Wing County about a select group of property owners who wanted to build...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Increase in Nuisance Bears Throughout Lakes Area

WALKER (KDLM) – An increase in nuisance bear complaints throughout the Lakes Area has prompted the Sheriff’s Department to remind residents and vacationers how to properly deal with bears. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says most bear complaints are simple sightings or bears that won’t leave a yard,...
CASS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Palisade Woman Acquitted on Charge of Aiding, Abetting Line 3 Trespass

A Palisade, MN woman who was charged with aiding and abetting trespass on Line 3 construction property has been acquitted in Aitkin County Court. A press release from environmental group Honor the Earth says Shanai Matteson was charged – by mail – after police surveilled her personal Facebook page where she made comments about opposing Line 3 construction and supporting protesters along the tar sands oil pipeline.
PALISADE, MN
lptv.org

Two-Vehicle Collision Kills One Person Near Little Falls

One person died Tuesday after a head-on collision on Highway 27 near Little Falls. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, around noon on July 12th, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 27 in Pike Creek Township. A 2016 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback driven by 79-year-old Shirley Friebe of Eagle Bend was traveling east. The other vehicle was a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Logan Klooster, 33, of Ankeny, Iowa and was traveling west.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Crow Wing County, MN
Crow Wing County, MN
Government
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Several people hurt in four-vehicle crash on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were injured after a four-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Seven people were involved in the crash, including two SUVs, a car and a semi. It happened on the interstate east of Moorhead. 28-year-old Duane Cronquist of...
lptv.org

Fundraiser Set Up to Help Woman Injured in Crash in Pequot Lakes

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help a 21-year-old woman who was severely injured in a crash last weekend that also killed her 88-year-old grandmother. Anita Haller died in the two-vehicle collision in Pequot Lakes, and the Minnesota State Patrol reported that Tyler Haller suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Boy dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

(Morrison County, MN)--A four-year-old is reportedly dead after an ATV crash in Morrison County. According to the report, the incident took place on 83rd Street east of Highway 25 shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the child was driving the ATV when he lost control on a gravel road and the vehicle rolled over, ejecting him. A six-year-old was a passenger on the ATV at the time, but jumped off before the vehicle rolled.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Damage#Severe Weather#Damage Done#Disaster Management#Lakeland News
WJON

Motorcyclist Killed in Long Prairie Crash

LONG PRAIRIE -- The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon. The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 93 in Long Prairie. The sheriff’s office says a pickup truck was going east...
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
lptv.org

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rip Assists in Local Firearm Offense

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 named Rip, assisted in a local firearm offense on July 8th, 2022. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 2:36 am, a Hubbard County Sheriff’s Deputy, a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 were in the parking lot of Pete’s Place South of Bemidji.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WJON

Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was killed in a head on crash west of Little Falls in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 27 just after noon on Tuesday. A seventy-nine-year-old woman from Eagle Bend died in the crash. She has been identified as...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

Two people died in separate Minnesota crashes Saturday morning. Both crashes happened within an hour of each other in Crow Wing and Kandiyohi counties, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 88-year-old dies in Crow Wing County. An 88-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Pequot Lakes. A...
willmarradio.com

Eagle Bend woman killed in head-on crash near Little Falls

(Little Falls MN-) A 79-year-old woman from Eagle Bend is dead after a traffic crash in Morrison County during the noon hour Tuesday. The state patrol says the woman was traveling eastbound on Highway 27, about five miles west of Little Falls, when a westbound Jeep crossed the centerline and struck her car head-on. Her name has not yet been released. The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Logan Klooster of Ankeny Iowa was taken to the Little Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 gravely injured after crash in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- One person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. as a driver in a Chrysler Sebring was crossing Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The Sebring was struck broadside by a driver in a Dodge Caravan.The driver of the Sebring, 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud, died at the scene, the state patrol said. Her passenger, a 21-year-old from Arizona, was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.The Caravan's driver was hospitalized but is expected to recover. A 40-year-old passenger from North Dakota was also flown to Duluth with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 63-year-old man from Cass Lake, was uninjured.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."

Comments / 0

Community Policy