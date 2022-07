SIKESTON — About 40 athletes competed during Sikeston’s annual Lift-a-Thon at the Fieldhouse on Thursday, July 14, lifting more than 10 tons of total weight. “We’re all excited about what we were able to accomplish here tonight,” said Sikeston head coach Treston Pulley. “Anytime you can get the kids competing you can’t go wrong. We were able to showcase our strengths and what we’ve been working for this summer. All and all I’m happy with how it went.”

