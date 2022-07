In the early morning hours, pending UFA forward Evander Kane announced he will be staying with the Edmonton Oilers. “I want to thank the Edmonton Oilers for giving me an opportunity to REMIND people who I am as a player and a person,” Kane said in a statement. “A big part of my decision to stay in Edmonton was because of the opportunity given to me only seven months ago but also the chance to be a part of a championship team. I want to win, and I believe after signing this deal we will be able to add the right pieces along with myself to accomplish that goal.”

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO