Le Mars, IA

Jennifer Scholten – Citizen of the Day

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Scholten is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, July 12, 2022....

klem1410.com

KLEM

Jim Kinney – Citizen of the Day

Jim Kinney of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, July 15, 2022. Jim is retiring after 40+ years as a farm equipment mechanic at Case IH. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Garrett Kasper – Citizen of the Day

Pastor Garret Kasper is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, July 14, 2022. Pastor Kasper is with Christ Lutheran Church in Remsen. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Doug Klein – Citizen of the Day

Father Doug Klein is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Father Klein has joined All Saints Parish. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

News for Thursday, July 14

The city of Akron is celebrating tonight. Despite having to tear down their aged swimming pool last year, they’re holding a groundbreakin at 6 pm for construction of a new aquatic center. City administrator Dan Rolfes says Akron and Westfield pool supporters planned to have more than just a...
LE MARS, IA
City
Le Mars, IA
KLEM

Mary Strub

Mary Strub, 91, of Merrill, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Bickford Senior Living in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Merrill, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars.
MERRILL, IA
KLEM

Wednesday News, July 13

LE MARS EXPLOSION – UPDATE. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says the fire and explosion took place in the basement of the home. The cause of the fire is determined to be accidental, most likely due to a natural gas buildup in the house. The gas was ignited when a water heater was lit by one of the fire’s victims.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

News for Friday, July 15

SHOTS FIRED – UPDATE. Le Mars Police and the State Department of Criminal Investigation are looking into an incident last night that resulted in a suspect taking his own life. In a press release, Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says officers were serving a search warrant at 1215 7th...
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Fire Chief Update – Early Morning Explosion in LeMars

On Wednesday July 13, 2022, at 6:39am the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a house explosion at 327 3rd Street SW. The house is owned by Bill Anthony of Le Mars and rented by Jeff Dimmock. Upon arrival firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from debris and...
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Owner sought of mini horse hit by pickup

SHELDON—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a motor vehicle accident that occurred about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, on Highway 18, two miles west of Sheldon. Forty-four-year-old Gabriel Hernandez Jaimes of Sheldon was driving a 2019 Ram pickup truck west when he struck a brown...
SHELDON, IA
Radio Iowa

Second of three medical simulation trucks delivered to Sioux City

The second of three mobile medical simulation training trucks created for Iowa is now in service in Sioux City. Sioux City Fire rescue training officer, Terry Ragaller, says they are putting it to use right away to train area first responders on trauma and medical conditions that may occur during RAGBRAI.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Le Mars explosion injures 3 people, destroys home

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — An explosion destroyed a house in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The explosion happened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says it largely demolished one house and caused a fire and other damage to neighboring homes. KTIV-TV reports the explosion shook homes blocks away. The condition of those injured in the blast wasn’t immediately released. Firefighters from Le Mars and the nearby communities of Orange City and Sioux Center helped extinguish the fires. Le Mars is a city of 10,500 about 150 miles northwest of Des Moines.
LE MARS, IA
Pizza
KLEM

Lucymae Clausen

Lucymae Clausen, 84 of Elk Point, SD and formerly of Craig, IA, passed away on July 13, 2022 at the Akron Care Center in Akron, IA. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, IA. Reverend Trish Underberg from St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Craig, IA. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
AKRON, IA
point2homes.com

4404 Ravine Park Dr., Sioux City, Woodbury County, IA, 51106

WELCOME HOME!! This home has been lovingly taken care of for many years and is now ready to find its new FOREVER owner. Upon arriving you will first notice the beautifully landscaped yard. Inside, this home has two Fireplaces, High ceilings, beautiful newer wood floors and Large windows as well as sliding doors leading to the lovely deck which you are sure to love. 3 Bedrooms on the main floor, one of them with a master bath and walk in closet. The walkout basement features an additional bedroom, wet bar, kitchenette and full bath! This home is close to schools, shopping, and so much more while still being on a low traffic street! Make your appointment today to check out your BEAUTIFUL new home!
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Accident causes semi fuel leak in Sheldon

SHELDON—The Sheldon Fire Co. was called out to stop a fuel leak to a semitruck involved in a crash in the middle of Highway 18/Park Street Wednesday, July 6. No one was injured in the two-vehicle crash about 7 p.m. near Kwik Star. Thirty-six-year-old Emily Joy Vander Veen of...
SHELDON, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Larry TeGrotenhuis & Monte Prins

Larry TeGrotenhuis & Monte Prins share about the progress of Heritage Village at its new location in Sioux Center and how it will be different than at the old location. The Harvest Festival is also discussed.
SIOUX CENTER, IA

