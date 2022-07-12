ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspicious item prompts closures at LAX

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

A suspicious item at Los Angeles International Airport prompted several closures at the airport's LAX-it taxi and ride app pickup lot Monday evening.

All shuttles going into the lot, along with Little Century and Sky Way were closed while authorities with Los Angeles Police Department, including a bomb squad, investigated the item.

At around 11:20 p.m., LAX tweeted that police had cleared the item and that the area was reopened to passengers.

There was no further information available.

