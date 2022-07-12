ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Innocent teen boy shot and killed in Anaheim by gang members

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 3 days ago

A teenage boy was shot and killed in Anaheim, an innocent victim of gang members, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North Acacia Street, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

The 17-year-old died from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics took the boy to a hospital where he was taken into surgery and pronounced dead just before 11 p.m., the sergeant said.

"The unidentified suspect(s) fled the scene prior to officer arrival," said Carriger. "Homicide detectives believe the victim was not a gang member, and completely innocent of any wrongdoing. The suspects, however, are believed to be gang members."

