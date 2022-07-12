ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood Borough Council interviews bidders for EMS services

Brentwood Borough Council interviews bidders for EMS services 00:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Leaders in Brentwood have interviews two providers that have submitted bids to offer EMS services to the borough.

In a letter to residents, borough leaders say the services which have been provided by Brentwood EMS will not end.

Currently, Brentwood EMS is housed in the old borough building.

Deteriorating conditions mean that the building will have to be torn down.

Council members say the services went out to bid because they were concerned that Brentwood EMS would not have a base when the building is torn down.

Brentwood EMS and the Medical Rescue Team South Authority have submitted bids to provide services.

