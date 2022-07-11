ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wärtsilä signs contracts to supply energy storage systems for one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage project portfolios

By Wärtsilä Corporation,
wartsila.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe technology group Wärtsilä is delivering a 500-megawatt (MWac) / 2-gigawatt hour (GWh) portfolio of energy storage systems to clean energy developer and operator Clearway Energy Group. The contracts cover five sites located in Hawaii and California and include one of the world’s largest ever solar-plus-storage project portfolios. The combination of...

www.wartsila.com

