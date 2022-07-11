Wärtsilä signs contracts to supply energy storage systems for one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage project portfolios

Gone are the days when the federal government would cheer on Australia’s fossil fuel exports to the exclusion of all else, while seemingly doing everything in its power to hold back the switch to renewables. Now we have a new government, the clean energy transition is accelerating. Labor is framing the transition not just as decarbonisation but as a green economic boom through manufacture of electrolysers, green steel, green cement and green fertiliser. If successful, this will amount to a green industrial revolution. This radical new vision was laid out in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s speech this week to the...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO