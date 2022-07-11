Sodick IMM Plustech Adds Showroom in California

Back in May of 2021, a new Ford EV battery joint venture with SK Innovation was announced – dubbed BlueOvalSK – after the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Later, the companies announced that this new Ford EV battery joint venture would extend beyond the U.S. to Europe. In the months since, SK has expanded rapidly, announcing plans to build another production plant in China and spin off its battery business into a new company called SK On. Last September, Ford announced plans to invest billions in its new BlueOval City facility and BlueOvalSK Battery, the latter being a venture that SK is also investing heavily in. Now, more than a year after it was announced, the joint venture between these two companies has been finalized.
