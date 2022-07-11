ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sodick IMM Plustech Adds Showroom in California

Cover picture for the articleInjection molding machine manufacturer Plustech Inc. has expanded its North American operations beyond Chicago, opening a parts and product showroom near Los Angeles, in Yorba Linda, Calif. Sodick IMM Plustech will host an open house to celebrate its newest facility on July 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m....

