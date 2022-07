SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Water conservation numbers are strong in the capital region, but is it enough to satisfy statewide water restrictions? We’re getting answers on how local counties are making conservation worth it for the people who live there. As California’s drought worsens, local water agencies have been given level two regulations with the intention of cutting water usage by twenty percent. Residents are answering the call but it still may not be enough as Gov. Gavin Newsom mulls the idea of a statewide mandate. “It is what it is,” says West Sacramento resident Erica Souvannarth. The lifelong Californian has curbed her water usage...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO