ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Yellowstone actress Q’Orianka Kilcher charged with disability payment fraud

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlqQt_0gcT1Zdr00

Yellowstone actress Q’Orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly 97,000 US dollars (£82,000) in disability benefits while working on the TV show, authorities announced.

Kilcher, 32, of North Hollywood, is charged with two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud, according to a statement from the California Department of Insurance.

In 2020, Kilcher played Angela Blue Thunder in four episodes of the Paramount Network western, which stars Kevin Costner.

She also portrayed Pocahontas in the 2005 movie The New World and was in 2019’s Dora And The Lost City Of Gold.

While working on Dora in October 2018, Kilcher allegedly injured her neck and right shoulder, the insurance department said.

Third-party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits. Ms Kilcher was at all times candid with her doctors and treatment providers... and she never intentionally accepted benefits that she did not believe she was entitled to

A year later, Kilcher told a doctor handling the insurance claim that she had been offered work but could not take it because of severe neck pain from her injury, according to the insurance department’s statement.

From 2019 until 2021, Kilcher received 96,838 dollars (£81,660) in temporary disability benefits.

But an investigation later discovered that Kilcher had worked on Yellowstone for several months in 2019 during the period she claimed to be disabled, the department said.

“According to records, she returned to the doctor and started receiving disability benefits five days after last working on the show,” the statement said.

Kilcher surrendered and was arraigned on the charges in May, the statement said.

In a statement, her lawyer, Michael Becker, said Kilcher was a passenger in a production vehicle when she was hurt.

“Third-party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits. Ms Kilcher was at all times candid with her doctors and treatment providers… and she never intentionally accepted benefits that she did not believe she was entitled to,” Mr Becker said.

Kilcher will “vigorously defend herself and asks that she be afforded the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse”, he added.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Hit With Felony Fraud Charges

The actor who plays Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone has been arraigned on felony worker's compensation insurance fraud charges. Authorities in California say Q'orianka Kilcher illegally collected more than $96,000 in disability benefits while working on the Paramount Network show. Kilcher — who is a cousin to singer Jewel Kilcher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Q'orianka Kilcher
Person
Pocahontas
HollywoodLife

Q’orianka Kilcher Charged With Fraud After Allegedly Collecting $100k In Work Comp Benefits

Q’orianka Kilcher, an actress best known for her role as Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone, is facing some serious allegations. Q’orianka, 32, allegedly collected $96,838 in benefits after injuring her neck and shoulder while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold, per Variety. However, investigators with the California Department of Insurance claim that she worked on Yellowstone the following year after the injury, during a time that she claimed she was disabled. On Monday (July 11), the department announced it had charged Kilcher with two counts of workers’ compensation fraud and that she was “as arraigned and pleaded not guilty on May 27.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Breaks Silence on Insurance Fraud Charges With Cryptic Post

“Yellowstone” actress Q’orianka Kilcher is under fire for allegedly taking advantage of workers’ compensation. She was injured during filming for “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and wasn’t able to work; she instead took disability payments. Though, reports from that time indicate that she was working on “Yellowstone” before she started receiving disability. Something isn’t adding up, apparently, because Kilcher has now been hit with fraud charges.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Disability Insurance#Insurance Fraud#Paramount Network#Dora And#The Lost City Of Gold
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Hundreds of Body Parts

A Colorado funeral home director accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of people has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Tuesday, that Meghan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado had pleaded guilty to running a complex fraud "devised and executed... to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims," from 2010 to 2018.
MONTROSE, CO
newschain

US judge rejects Amber Heard’s appeal for mistrial over ‘improper juror service’

A US judge has denied Amber Heard’s appeal for a new trial in her multimillion-dollar defamation case with Johnny Depp on the basis of “improper juror service”. Penney Azcarate, who presided over the high-profile case, dismissed claims that an individual juror had not been properly vetted and said the court remained bound by the jury’s “competent decision”.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jen Shah’s Lawyer Addresses Client’s Decision to Plead Guilty in Telemarketing Fraud Case: She Is a ‘Good Woman Who Crossed a Line’

Speaking out. After Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty on Monday, July 11, the reality star’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry addressed her client’s decision. “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed,” the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement. “Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Todd Chrisley Loses Major Business Deal After Fraud Conviction

Amid his ongoing conviction, Beckett's Spirits has decided to part ways with Todd Chrisley after he and his wife were found guilty of fraud. The reality star faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime. He and his wife were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Their initial indictment came in 2019. The couple plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October. Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release it "has served notice and has terminated" its agreement with Chrisley, 53, Us Weekly reports. He was a brand ambassador for the company. The businessman has Beckett's Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium. Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019. Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a...
WORLD
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy