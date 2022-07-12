ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Considering AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry as Raphinha Alternatives

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

With top target Raphinha determined to force a transfer to Barcelona, Chelsea are eying other forward targets, with two names being mentioned on Monday that will excite supporters.

There will be disappointment surrounding the club's likely failed pursuit of Raphinha, but the Blues have already drawn up new plans for their window. Two notable names are of interest to Thomas Tuchel: Milan's Rafael Leao and Bayern's Serge Gnabry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeNee_0gcT1Ra300
IMAGO / Lackovic

As Raphinha's transfer to Barcelona draws closer, Jacob Steinberg released an article detailing Chelsea's new transfer plans. Steinberg states that Tuchel desires an 'unpredictable, clinical' wide forward, which explains why the Blues were so smitten with Raphinha.

The German is said to be a fan of Lewandowski, but him moving to Chelsea, like Raphinha, would be dependent on his preferred move to Barcelona collapsing. This leaves him with the two targets Steinberg mentioned: Leao and Gnabry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LabaL_0gcT1Ra300
IMAGO / Colorsport

Gnabry is seen as a more attainable target, given his current contract standoff with Bayern. He can play on either wing and would not command a large fee with his contract running down.

Leao, on the other hand, would likely cost over £100 million should Chelsea go for him this summer. Milan have stated it will take a size-able fee for them to part with a player so key to their side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35S2U6_0gcT1Ra300
IMAGO / ActionPictures

There is no guarantee it will be one of these two players, but what is clear is that Thomas Tuchel wishes to bring another forward in alongside Raheem Sterling in a bid to freshen up his attack.

Comments / 0

SB Nation

Chelsea now also ‘in talks’ to sign Presnel Kimpembe — report

Chelsea are set to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, and have personal terms agreed with Nathan Aké, but apparently we might not be done with center back signings just yet. Next on the list is Jules Koundé, Gleison Bremer, Presnel Kimpembe — in fact, we’re now “in talks” with PSG for him, according to the Guardian.
Report: Chelsea Defender Ian Maatsen Set To Join Burnley On Loan

As the season approaches, Chelsea are keen to sort the immediate futures of their many talented youngsters, with one reportedly set to join a Championship side. With an academy like Cobham, Chelsea are known for first-team players coming from their academy regularly. With this comes the need to loan them out to gain experience and, according to recent reports, defender Ian Maatsen is set to join Burnley on loan.
