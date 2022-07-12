ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Man U chiefs fly to Spain in bid to seal Frenkie de Jong deal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHSj3_0gcSy2qW00

What the papers say

Manchester United have apparently stepped up their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong. The Manchester Evening News and the Daily Mail say United bosses Richard Arnold and John Murtough are in Spain and met with Barcelona representatives at a restaurant to discuss the 25-year-old Netherlands international, who played under new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

The Telegraph reports Chelsea are considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry. The Blues are said to be interested in the Germany international as an alternative to Raphinha, who has reportedly opted for the Nou Camp over Stamford Bridge. But Chelsea will have to compete with United and Arsenal to sign the 26-year-old, with the latter the forward’s home from 2012 to 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DG1gS_0gcSy2qW00
Kevin Mbabu moved to St James’ Park in 2013 (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Could Switzerland defender Kevin Mbabu soon return to the Premier League? The Standard says newly-promoted Fulham are close to signing the 27-year-old, who played for Newcastle during their relegation to the Championship in 2016, from Wolfsburg in a deal worth an initial £5m.

Everton have had their £25million bid for Morgan Gibbs-White rejected by Wolves, according to the Mail. The England Under-21 international 22, impressed on loan last season at Sheffield United, helping guide them to the Championship play-offs with 12 goals and the same number of assists.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nathan Collins: The Burnley defender, 21, could go to Wolves as part of a £20.5m deal that would set a new record for the highest fee paid for an Irish player, according to the Mail.

Amadou Onana: The Express cites Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth as reporting Lille have rejected West Ham’s £25m bid for their 20-year-old Belgium midfielder.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Manchester United sign Christian Eriksen on three-year contract

Manchester United have announced the signing of Denmark international Christian Eriksen on a three-year deal. The 30-year-old spent the second-half of last season at Brentford having returned to action just months after collapsing on the pitch during Euro 2020. Eriksen, who previously spent seven years at Tottenham, becomes United’s second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Kevin Mbabu
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Nathan Collins
newschain

Fans’ return and new broadcast deals driving high levels of summer spending

Transfer spending in the Premier League this summer is three times higher than at the same stage last year, according to a leading industry analyst. Early high-profile deals in the current window have seen Manchester City sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, with Raheem Sterling moving on to Chelsea, while Liverpool have brought in forward Darwin Nunez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Rumours#The Daily Mail#Red Devils#Bayern Munich#United And Arsenal#The Premier League#Fulham#Wolfsburg#Everton#Morgan Gibbs White#Championship#Burnley
newschain

US judge rejects Amber Heard’s appeal for mistrial over ‘improper juror service’

A US judge has denied Amber Heard’s appeal for a new trial in her multimillion-dollar defamation case with Johnny Depp on the basis of “improper juror service”. Penney Azcarate, who presided over the high-profile case, dismissed claims that an individual juror had not been properly vetted and said the court remained bound by the jury’s “competent decision”.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium. Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019. Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a...
WORLD
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
newschain

Anthony Ralston knows automatic European qualification is key to Celtic’s plans

Anthony Ralston highlighted the “brilliant” benefits of automatic Champions League qualification amid Celtic’s stress-free pre-season preparations. July and August have in recent years often seen the Hoops – who have won 10 out of the last 11 cinch Premiership titles – involved in crucial early European qualifiers with a squad that is still getting up to speed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

It’s our turn to respond – Jordie Barrett warns All Blacks ready to bounce back

Full-back Jordie Barrett is confident New Zealand can bounce back to secure series success against Ireland after their second-Test loss led to some serious soul-searching. The All Blacks blitzed the Irish 42-19 in the Auckland opener a fortnight ago but were powerless to prevent last weekend’s dispiriting 23-12 defeat in Dunedin levelling matters at 1-1.
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy