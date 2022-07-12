ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

KMAland Baseball (7/11): LC, Glenwood, SBL move on in tournament trail

By Derek Martin
 3 days ago

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Glenwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are moving on in KMAland baseball tournament trail action after wins on Monday. Bryce Click had a triple and...

Indianola's offense too much for Glenwood in regional final

(Indianola) -- One of Class 4A's most efficient offenses lived up to its billing on Tuesday night at the expense of Glenwood in a regional final. Indianola (27-12) secured their 10th trip to state and first since 2018 with a 12-2, five-inning win over Glenwood (20-14) on KMA 960. "It's...
GLENWOOD, IA
Martin Blog (7/13): Short & sweet look at LC/Glenwood, SBL/Spencer

(KMAland) -- The tournament trail has reached its final non-state tournament stage, and that means we have one more of these. And it’s going to be short, and it’s going to be sweet. Two games involving three KMAland conference schools is set in 3A. 3A Substate 8 Baseball...
GLENWOOD, IA
Legendary Corning basketball coach Stielow passes away

(KMAland) -- Services are pending for former legendary Corning coach Percy Stielow. Stielow, who passed away recently at the age of 78, is an Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Famer. Stielow led the Red Raiders to the state boys basketball tournament in 1976, 1977 and 1978. Find...
CORNING, IA
Creighton softball announces assistant coaching staff

(Omaha) -- Creighton softball head coach Krista Wood has announced the addition of Tori Stafford and Ryan Wieligman as assistant coaches. Stafford spent the past two seasons at Arkansas as a graduate manager while Wieligman was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas State. View the complete release from Creighton athletics...
OMAHA, NE
Marianne McComb, 92, Clarinda, Iowa

Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Marianne passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Clarinda...
CLARINDA, IA
Lois J. (Jones) Jurgens, 93 of Glenwood, Iowa

Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:6:00 p.m. Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church or Glenwood Public Library. Cemetery:Private Burial in the Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
GLENWOOD, IA
Percy Stielow, 78, and Jo Ann Stielow, 79 of Corning, Iowa

Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Southwest Valley Activity Center, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Start:Open visitation 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. Visitation End:Family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:CHI Mercy Hospital and/or Corning Alumni Foundation for the maintenance of the outside basketball court. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation...
CORNING, IA
Mitch Gage, 67, of Onawa, Iowa

Visitation Location: City Light Church, Emerson, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
ONAWA, IA
Ila Jean Gray, 86, Nebraska City

Visitation Location:Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapels - Nebraska City, NE. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Clarinda district comfortable with current staff situation

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are pleased with the staffing situation within the district as they prep for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. During its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a lengthy list of hires for the 2022-23 school year, including eight new paraprofessionals. Jeff Privia is the Clarinda School Superintendent. Privia tells KMA News he says the district is in a good situation staffing wise heading into the school year.
CLARINDA, IA
Green Plains CEO headlines SCIA banquet

(Farragut) -- Shenandoah is ground zero for a revolution in the biofuels industry. That's according to Todd Becker, chief executive officer and director of Green Plains, Incorporated, who served as guest speaker at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's Annual Meeting at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut Thursday evening. Becker praised Shenandoah for its support in the company's continued growth since opening its facility in the community in 2008. He recalled how his company spent $100 million in constructing the original ethanol plant, with an initial workforce of 36 people under a $2.5 million payroll. Since then, Green Plains has invested another $60 million in expanding the Shenandoah plant, which now totals 60 employees and a payroll of $5 million. Becker says the relationship with SCIA, coupled with support from local, state and federal lawmakers and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, have boosted the company's operations.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Glenwood board hears GRC update

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are helping the community prepare for the Glenwood Resource Center's impending closing. Earlier this week, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray gave the Glenwood School Board an update on the district's efforts in cushioning the blow from the center's closing, expected in two years. Embray tells KMA News one of the biggest tasks is to ensure the needs of the center's intellectually disabled clients are met.
GLENWOOD, IA
Clarinda board approves meal price adjustment

(Clarinda) -- As schools return to charging for lunch and breakfast offerings, the Clarinda School District has slightly increased its prices. During its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved a $0.10 increase to its meal prices for the 2022-23 school year, as recommended by Food Service Director Julia Harris. The move comes after the end of a waiver for the USDA to provide school lunches to all students, regardless of income. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News Congress put the program forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that program ran out at the end of last month.
CLARINDA, IA
Fremont County Fair underway in Sidney

(Sidney) -- The 2022 Fremont County Fair is underway in Sidney. Activities began on Thursday vet checks for all the horses followed by the FFA and open class horse shows and static judging throughout the morning and afternoon. Thursday evening's festivities include a Free-Will Barbecue sponsored by Fremont County Soil...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
FCC complications linger for Invenergy's 'Shenandoah Hills' wind project

(Clarinda) -- Invenergy and KYFR officials have yet to resolve a complication regarding federal communication standards within a proposed wind farm project south of Shenandoah. Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update Jenny Burkhiser, who serves as the Director of Compliance and...
SHENANDOAH, IA
Priest Park playground work delayed

(Shenandoah) -- Installation of new playground equipment at Priest Park will have to wait a few months longer. Earlier this week, Councilman Kim Swank announced at a Shenandoah City Council meeting that installation of the park's new all-inclusive playground equipment was set for July 25. However, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Kevin Olson says officials with Crouch Recreation, the project's contractor, informed the city Wednesday that installation must wait until after Shenfest in late September.
SHENANDOAH, IA
IA groups, residents hold meeting in Red Oak opposing carbon pipelines

(Red Oak) -- Opponents to carbon pipelines in KMAland made their voices known Thursday evening hoping to establish a united front. The Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition, along with several residents of all political backgrounds, gathered at a public meeting at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak, discussing what they say are possible dangers and the next steps in combatting liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. Currently, Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express pipeline -- including nearly 700 miles of pipe in Iowa -- would cut through a good portion of Montgomery, Page, and Fremont County. Additionally, after Navigator CO2 Ventures announced a partnership with POET Energy, the bio-processing company's Corning plant in Adams County is expected to join the "Heartland Greenway Systems" project. Jess Mazour, the conservation program coordinator for the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, says the pipeline company's promises of a climate-change solution is a "green scheme" due to the carbon capture process utilizing an immense amount of energy.
RED OAK, IA

