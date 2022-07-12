ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

Tracy, Phelps, Harrison lead A's over Mustangs

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s were 8-3 winners in MINK League action over St. Joseph on Monday....

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Indianola's offense too much for Glenwood in regional final

(Indianola) -- One of Class 4A's most efficient offenses lived up to its billing on Tuesday night at the expense of Glenwood in a regional final. Indianola (27-12) secured their 10th trip to state and first since 2018 with a 12-2, five-inning win over Glenwood (20-14) on KMA 960. "It's...
GLENWOOD, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carroll, IA
Clarinda, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Clarinda, IA
City
Tracy, IA
kmaland.com

Legendary Corning basketball coach Stielow passes away

(KMAland) -- Services are pending for former legendary Corning coach Percy Stielow. Stielow, who passed away recently at the age of 78, is an Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Famer. Stielow led the Red Raiders to the state boys basketball tournament in 1976, 1977 and 1978. Find...
CORNING, IA
kmaland.com

Martin Blog (7/13): Short & sweet look at LC/Glenwood, SBL/Spencer

(KMAland) -- The tournament trail has reached its final non-state tournament stage, and that means we have one more of these. And it’s going to be short, and it’s going to be sweet. Two games involving three KMAland conference schools is set in 3A. 3A Substate 8 Baseball...
GLENWOOD, IA
KETV.com

Baseball team's bus stolen during game in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Officers say the Carroll Kuemper baseball team had their charter bus stolen Tuesday night in Council Bluffs. While the team was in the middle of a game, 42-year-old Jamar Hill stole the team's motor coach bus from the baseball field's parking lot. Police say Hill...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Percy Stielow, 78, and Jo Ann Stielow, 79 of Corning, Iowa

Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Southwest Valley Activity Center, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Start:Open visitation 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. Visitation End:Family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:CHI Mercy Hospital and/or Corning Alumni Foundation for the maintenance of the outside basketball court. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation...
CORNING, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mink League
kmaland.com

Billy H. Arthaud, 71, of Maryville, MO

Memorials:To the Northwest Missouri State University Career Center, checks payable to Northwest Foundation. Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:Billy passed away at home on July 11, 2022, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Lois J. (Jones) Jurgens, 93 of Glenwood, Iowa

Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:6:00 p.m. Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church or Glenwood Public Library. Cemetery:Private Burial in the Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Ila Jean Gray, 86, Nebraska City

Visitation Location:Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapels - Nebraska City, NE. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Mitch Gage, 67, of Onawa, Iowa

Visitation Location: City Light Church, Emerson, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
ONAWA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Judy Scheib, 83, Oregon, Missouri

Visitation Location: Oregon United Methodist Church. Memorials: Oregon United Methodist Church, Maple Grove Cemetery, or Holt County Museum and Research Center.
OREGON, MO
kmaland.com

Green Plains CEO headlines SCIA banquet

(Farragut) -- Shenandoah is ground zero for a revolution in the biofuels industry. That's according to Todd Becker, chief executive officer and director of Green Plains, Incorporated, who served as guest speaker at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's Annual Meeting at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut Thursday evening. Becker praised Shenandoah for its support in the company's continued growth since opening its facility in the community in 2008. He recalled how his company spent $100 million in constructing the original ethanol plant, with an initial workforce of 36 people under a $2.5 million payroll. Since then, Green Plains has invested another $60 million in expanding the Shenandoah plant, which now totals 60 employees and a payroll of $5 million. Becker says the relationship with SCIA, coupled with support from local, state and federal lawmakers and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, have boosted the company's operations.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood board hears GRC update

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are helping the community prepare for the Glenwood Resource Center's impending closing. Earlier this week, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray gave the Glenwood School Board an update on the district's efforts in cushioning the blow from the center's closing, expected in two years. Embray tells KMA News one of the biggest tasks is to ensure the needs of the center's intellectually disabled clients are met.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont County Fair underway in Sidney

(Sidney) -- The 2022 Fremont County Fair is underway in Sidney. Activities began on Thursday vet checks for all the horses followed by the FFA and open class horse shows and static judging throughout the morning and afternoon. Thursday evening's festivities include a Free-Will Barbecue sponsored by Fremont County Soil...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Iowa lake shutdown after swimmer infected with deadly bacteria

BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) - A resident from Missouri who went swimming at an Iowa lake is hospitalized and in intensive care after being infected with a brain-eating amoeba. According to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, the beach at the Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County has been shut down.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Omaha man arrested on no contact order violation

(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man faces charges following his Monday night arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Thomas Joseph Deveney was arrested shortly after 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Hilman Road and U.S. Highway 34 west of Glenwood. Authorities say Deveney was charged with violation of a no contact order.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda woman booked on Page County warrant

(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda woman was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Tracey Lynn Ballinger was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Authorities say Ballinger was booked on a Page County warrant for contempt of court from a sentencing charge of driving with a barred license.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda board approves meal price adjustment

(Clarinda) -- As schools return to charging for lunch and breakfast offerings, the Clarinda School District has slightly increased its prices. During its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved a $0.10 increase to its meal prices for the 2022-23 school year, as recommended by Food Service Director Julia Harris. The move comes after the end of a waiver for the USDA to provide school lunches to all students, regardless of income. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News Congress put the program forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that program ran out at the end of last month.
CLARINDA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy