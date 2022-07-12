WSP investigating fatal car/bicycle crash 9 miles east of Pullman

LEWISTON - At about 7:50 p.m. Thursday the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Dive Team responded to the south side of the Memorial Bridge where a Lewiston resident, 57-year-old Wayne Kirtley Jr., went underwater and did not resurface. The Asotin County Fire Department also responded with a rescue boat. The Rescue Teams searched for Kirtley until dark with no success.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was injured in a potential road rage shooting on State Route 18 in Federal Way Thursday morning. The shooting happened at about 10:25 a.m. The driver of a Honda Civic told Washington State Patrol that she was driving southbound on Interstate 5 near the Enchanted Parkway/SR 18 exit and another car was driving erratically next to her. The driver in the suspect vehicle allegedly gave the victim the middle finger before pulling ahead of the victim and drastically slowing down.
Idaho State Police are investigating a motorcycle collision involving two motorcycles which occurred July 8, 2022, at approximately 7:29 PM on US Highway 95 at Mcintyre Road near Sweetwater, Idaho. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 71-year-old male was traveling northbound on US95 when he rear-ended a fellow motorcyclist...
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — A man riding a bicycle was hit by a car near the Washington and Idaho border on Monday night. The man later died in a nearby hospital, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Monday, 47-year-old Cynthia Anderson was driving in...
LANE COUNTY, OR (July 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday, July 2, 2022 on Highway 126W near milepost 47 has been identified. The male pedestrian has been identified as Gary L. Pecevich (49). Original release...
CHENEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal scooter crash that took place in Cheney on July 7. Cheney police officers responded to a crash involving a car and a scooter at 1st St. and 2nd St. in Cheney at approximately 5:40 p.m. on July 7.
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state man accused of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park and ranting about an impending revolution has pleaded guilty to interfering with a government communication system. The Seattle Times reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington said Caleb Chapman disabled the...
CHALLIS – A father and son killed in a plane crash during a camping trip were well loved by the people who knew them. Neal Humphrey, 48, and his 15-year-old son, Cooper Humphrey, of Lewiston passed away last month in a plane crash near Challis. Neal leaves behind his...
CHELAN — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife police are seeking charges against three people who were reportedly caught illegally spear fishing at Lake Chelan. An officer was recently patrolling the lake and noticed someone snorkeling along a rocky shoreline. The officer became concerned that illegal spear fishing may be happening as the location is a popular bass fishing spot.
ANATONE, Wash. - One person is dead after a car rolled on State Route 129 in Asotin County. Washington State Patrol Trooper Tanner Dennison says the crash happened at 10:16 p.m. on July 10 when the driver did not take the curve correctly. A passenger in the car is in...
During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
PULLMAN - A two-time convicted drunk driver has pleaded guilty to causing a fatal ATV crash while drunk behind the wheel. 29-year-old Tyler Beyer of Bovill pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter in Latah County second district court Tuesday morning. Beyer was driving a side-by-side drunk when he crashed outside of Deary killing his passenger 27-year-old Nolan Meece of Bovill. The crash occurred during the early morning hours of September 25th.
LEWISTON, Idaho - Police in Lewiston are investigating a horrific case of hoarding and dog breeding, from which 22 poodles were rescued in unthinkable conditions. Officers say the owner first surrendered about a dozen of them to the animal rescue group, Helping Hands Rescue. But when police went to the...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Tolbert Gibson, a 66-year-old Oregon resident, lost his life in a rollover crash east of Laramie on Sunday, Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Monday. Officers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 80 on 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to their news release. The driver of the vehicle, 66-year-old Oregon resident Mary L. Charlton, was transported by medical helicopter to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries she sustained in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred, while Gibson was not.
GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a Southeastern Kansas man who ran from a traffic stop after he crashed his car just after midnight. The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials are on the hunt for Richard Edward Allen who was last seen near Neal after he attempted to speed away from a traffic stop.
COLFAX, Wash. — A driver and a child passenger were involved in a motorcycle accident on Saturday night. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened on Rosalia Road just south of Rosalia. When deputies arrived on the scene, the driver and child passenger were heading northbound on Rosalia Road when the accident took place.
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Four coffee shops in Yakima County have been burglarized in less than a week and one business owner is looking at nearly $3,000 in damage. According to 911 call records, burglaries were called in at Lorraine’s Espresso in Wapato on the Fourth of July, Grindstone Coffee House in Terrace Heights on Thursday, The Celtic Cup in Yakima on Friday and Starbucks on South First Street on Sunday.
GENESEE, ID - Terry Geltz, who served the Genesee community as a fireman and Rural Fire Commissioner for over 40 years, has passed away, the Genesee Fire Department announced on Tuesday. Geltz passed away on July 6, 2022. "We will miss him greatly as he was integral in the building...
