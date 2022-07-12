ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating Lewiston car accident, pedestrian injured

By Katie Lane
 3 days ago
Police Lights

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston Police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a car accident that left one pedestrian seriously injured.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, crews found a 36-year-old male lying in the roadway on the 800 block of Center Street in Lewiston.

He was described as having an altered mental status and traumatic injuries.

It was reported to first responders that the man was struck by a vehicle and unresponsive in the roadway.

Mercy Flight responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to Erie County Medical Center.

Due to incoming inclement weather, crews utilized the landing zone at Mt. St. Mary’s Hospital and continued to ECMC via ground transportation.

