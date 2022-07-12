Russia's breadbasket seeing high yields as wheat harvest starts

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: CBOT July corn and soy futures contracts expire on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Higher on a technical bounce after a two-session slide, as market consolidates just above multi-month lows set last week. Traders are monitoring talks to resume sea exports of grain from war-torn Ukraine. Pressure from the ongoing Northern Hemisphere winter wheat harvest hangs over the market. * Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations met with U.N. officials in Istanbul on Wednesday, CNN Turk said, starting talks on resuming exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea port of Odesa as a global food crisis worsens. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded up 4 cents at $8.18-1/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 3-3/4 cents at $8.71-1/2, while MGEX September spring wheat was last down 1/2 cent at $9.18-1/4. CORN - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn futures seen consolidating in early moves, one day after the most-active December contract plunged nearly 7% on a slide in crude oil futures and bearish data in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply/demand report. * Traders monitoring talks to resume sea exports of grain from war-torn Ukraine. * CBOT September corn futures last traded unchanged at $5.94 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last down 1-1/2 cents at $5.85. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 16 cents per bushel * Soybeans head lower for a second session, pressured by declines in global vegetable oil markets and follow-through selling after the CBOT November contract fell 4.4% on Tuesday. * China's June soybean imports fell 23% from a year earlier, to 8.25 million tonnes, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed, customs data showed. * Malaysian palm oil futures plunged more than 8%, weighed by weak July exports and as fears of renewed COVID-19 curbs in China sparked a selloff in rival Dalian oils. * CBOT August soybeans last traded down 12-1/4 cents at $14.56 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last down 15-3/4 cents at $13.27-1/4. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

