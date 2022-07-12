ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's breadbasket seeing high yields as wheat harvest starts

July 12 (Reuters) - Farmers in Russia's southern Rostov region, one of the largest grain producing and exporting areas of the country, are seeing high wheat yields as harvesting gets underway, growers and officials in the region said. Sanctions-hit Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is expected to produce...

UPDATE 2-China summer wheat output rises 1% on extra acreage, yields

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's summer wheat output rose 1% this year, official data showed on Thursday, boosted by additional acreage in a traditional cotton-growing region and higher yields. Summer wheat output in the world's top grower of the grain reached 135.76 million tonnes in 2022, the National Statistics...
BSBios to build Brazil's first big wheat ethanol plant as crop expands

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest biofuel producer BSBios will build the country's first big facility that uses wheat to make ethanol, which will increase, not diminish, food supplies, its chief executive said, amid a global discussion on prioritizing food over fuel production. Whereas wheat-based ethanol plants are...
Surge in German agricultural producer prices eases in May

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Producer prices for agricultural products in Germany surged again in May, driven partly by an explosion in grain costs caused by the Ukraine war, but at a lower rate than the previous month, according to data published on Wednesday. Producer prices for farmers were up...
UPDATE 2-French 2022/23 wheat exports seen at 3-year high after brisk start

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French soft wheat exports outside the European Union are expected to reach a three-year high in 2022/23 after a strong start to the season, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday. In first projections for the season that began this month, the office forecast shipments of...
Dry weather seen pushing down Argentina's wheat harvest forecast

BUENOS AIRES, July 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2022/23 season is expected to be about 17.7 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 18.5 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange (BCR) said on Wednesday. The exchange also revised up its 2021/22 season forecast for corn production...
Asian wheat millers eye deals as global prices ease

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Asian wheat buyers are in the market looking to book Black Sea and European cargoes with the decline in prices this week attracting millers. "We are expecting some business to resume as Chicago futures as well European prices have declined," said one Singapore-based trader who sells wheat to flour millers in Southeast Asia. "Most millers are covered until August, they will be looking for September shipments."
CBOT wheat falls to five-month low

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell 2.3% to their lowest since Feb. 11 on Friday, with improving prospects for a resumption in Black Sea exports from Ukraine weighing on prices for the second day in a row. * For the week, the most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract dropped 12.9%, its biggest weekly decline since March 2011. * K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures also posted sharp losses, with K.C. wheat hitting its lowest since Feb. 17. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures settled down 18-1/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, while K.C. September hard red winter wheat shed 9-1/2 cents to $8.39-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-3/4 cents lower at $9.06-3/4. * For the week, MGEX spring wheat lost 8.6% and K.C. hard red winter wheat lost 11.2%. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday. * Import groups in the Philippines bought a total of 150,000 tonnes of wheat in two separate deals. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Nigeria approves imports of GMO wheat from Argentina's Bioceres - co spokesperson

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria has approved imports of a drought-resistant, genetically modified wheat developed by Argentina's Bioceres, a company spokesperson said on Friday. Australia, New Zealand and Brazil have previously authorized the importation of foods made from Bioceres' HB4 wheat, which is also resistant to the herbicide...
UPDATE 1-Russia says document nearly ready on resuming Ukraine grain exports

July 15 (Reuters) - Russia's proposals on how to resume Ukrainian grain exports were "largely supported" by negotiators at talks this week in Istanbul and an agreement is close, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that work on what it calls the "Black Sea Initiative" will...
GRAINS-Corn rallies on U.S. weather concerns; soybeans, wheat also rise

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose 2.9% on Wednesday, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest could cut into harvest yields, traders said. Wheat and soybean futures also were strong, rebounding from sharp declines after the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural...
Argentina farm groups hold 24-hour strike; grains transport unaffected

BUENOS AIRES, July 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's main farm associations launched a 24-hour grain and livestock trading halt on Wednesday in protest against the government, criticizing high tax rates, currency controls and a scarcity of diesel that has hit farmers during harvest season. The protest was not, however, stopping transport...
CBOT Trends-Soy down 12-16 cents, corn steady-down 1 cent, wheat up 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: CBOT July corn and soy futures contracts expire on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Higher on a technical bounce after a two-session slide, as market consolidates just above multi-month lows set last week. Traders are monitoring talks to resume sea exports of grain from war-torn Ukraine. Pressure from the ongoing Northern Hemisphere winter wheat harvest hangs over the market. * Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations met with U.N. officials in Istanbul on Wednesday, CNN Turk said, starting talks on resuming exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea port of Odesa as a global food crisis worsens. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded up 4 cents at $8.18-1/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 3-3/4 cents at $8.71-1/2, while MGEX September spring wheat was last down 1/2 cent at $9.18-1/4. CORN - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn futures seen consolidating in early moves, one day after the most-active December contract plunged nearly 7% on a slide in crude oil futures and bearish data in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply/demand report. * Traders monitoring talks to resume sea exports of grain from war-torn Ukraine. * CBOT September corn futures last traded unchanged at $5.94 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last down 1-1/2 cents at $5.85. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 16 cents per bushel * Soybeans head lower for a second session, pressured by declines in global vegetable oil markets and follow-through selling after the CBOT November contract fell 4.4% on Tuesday. * China's June soybean imports fell 23% from a year earlier, to 8.25 million tonnes, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed, customs data showed. * Malaysian palm oil futures plunged more than 8%, weighed by weak July exports and as fears of renewed COVID-19 curbs in China sparked a selloff in rival Dalian oils. * CBOT August soybeans last traded down 12-1/4 cents at $14.56 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last down 15-3/4 cents at $13.27-1/4. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
Strategie Grains cuts all EU grain crop estimates

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday cut all its forecasts for this year's grain crops in the European Union, as it fine-tuned wheat and barley estimates as harvest progresses in the bloc and pointing to dry weather threatening maize fields. The EU wheat crop was expected...
Sardinian farmers suffer worst locust invasion in over 30 years

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - When farmer Rita Tolu saw "a big black wave storming across the horizon and taking over the fields" in April, she knew that little of her dried fodder and alfalfa crops would be left in the following days. Tolu, 40, and other farmers working the...
GRAINS-Wheat futures fall for fourth straight day; corn, soybeans firm

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures notched their fourth straight day of declines on Thursday, sinking to their lowest in more than a week on optimism about a deal that could lead to the resumption of Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, traders said. Corn futures rose for the...
GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 5-month low; corn, soy firm on U.S. weather outlook

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures firmed again, their seventh gain in the last...
UPDATE 1-Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, U.N. set to meet on grain exports

ISTANBUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations are set to meet U.N. officials in Istanbul on Wednesday for talks on a possible deal to resume safe exports of Ukrainian grain from the major Black Sea port of Odesa as a global food crisis worsens. Turkey has...
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean futures rise; wheat ends weaker

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures gained 1.5% on Wednesday, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest could cut into harvest yields, traders said. Soybean futures also were firm, recovering from sharp declines after the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and...
U.S. wheat futures end lower, traders monitor Ukraine export talks

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended weaker on Wednesday after trading both sides of unchanged during the session. * Traders noted a round of bargain buying after the most-active contract , which had fallen 8.7% over the prior two sessions, hit a one-week low during overnight trading. * But concerns about weakening global demand continued to pressure wheat. * Traders were closely monitoring efforts to revive Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine as Turkey hosted four-way talks on the issue, raising hopes of an end to a standoff that has exposed millions to the risk of starvation. * U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an "important and substantive step" was made toward a comprehensive deal to resume shipments. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat in the week ended July 7 were in a range from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. That compares with 286,385 tonnes the prior week. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 44,725 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract settled down 3-1/2 cents at $8.10-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 2-3/4 cents lower at $8.65 a bushel and MGEX September spring wheat was off 4-1/2 cents at $9.14-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
