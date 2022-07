The Pittsburgh Penguins made a bold move ahead of NHL free agency when they locked down forward Rickard Rakell in a six-year, $30 million contract. It’s a risky move to lock down Rakell at that price, especially given the team is still hoping to get a deal done with Evgeni Malkin. However, according to Pierre LeBrun, Rakell’s contract extension is not expected to “close the door” on the Penguins “ability or desire” to re-sign Malkin in free agency.

