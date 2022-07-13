ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Apple AirPods pro wireless earphones reduced to just £179

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WjRG_0gcSslvk00

Apple’s excellent AirPods pro wireless earphones have received a healthy discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale , and are now currently reduced by an impressive 25 per cent.

The Prime Day sales shopping bonanza is finally here and this exciting event runs over both 12 and 13 July, where you’ll see prices slashed across a huge range of products, from gaming , home appliances and alcohol , to technology , televisions , Apple products and more. And don’t forget our Prime Day live blog , featuring constant coverage of all the best deals from the two-day shopping event.

As for the AirPods pro, they are among our favourite wireless earphones of 2022 having been awarded the title of “best noise-cancelling earbuds,” thanks to their ability to shut out a huge amount of ambient noise. In our round-up, our reviewer said: “Apple’s noise-cancelling technology is amazing, and special vents mean the pressure on the ear is just right.”

Now that Amazon has reduced the price of Apple’s premium earbuds from the usual £239 to £179, saving £60 which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, there is no better time to snap up a pair of your own.

For more on this deal, and how to buy the discounted AirPods pro, keep reading the article below.

Read more:

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5hBZ_0gcSslvk00

For iPhone owners, the AirPods pro are a fantastic set of wireless earphones. IndyBest gave them a score of 10/10 and our reviewer said : “If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market, and will continue to be until Apple decides to release a successor.”

The earphones are capable of around five hours of use on their own, then can be popped into the charge case for up to an extra 19 hours of use time. That case itself is then charged either with the included USB-to-Lightning cable, or when placed onto a wireless charger.

Apple includes three sets of rubber earbud tips – small, medium and large – to make sure you get the right fit, and there are touch-sensitive controls on the stems of each AirPod for handling music playback, calls and the Siri voice assistant. If you’re a fully-fledged subscriber to the Apple ecosystem then you’ll be pleased to see how the AirPods Pro auromatically switch their Bluetooth connection between your iPhone, Mac and iPad, depending on what device you are using.

Travelling on a noisy bus, train or plane won’t be the same again once you have the AirPods pro in your ears.

Buy now

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Sony’s best wireless earbuds drop to their lowest price for Amazon Prime Day

Ever since Sony debuted its WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling wireless earbuds in 2021, two things have been true: they’ve been some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and, they’ve never dropped below $200. As of today, only one of those statements holds true, and we’re not talking about the price. Well, except we are — thanks to this very limited Amazon Prime Day headphones deal, Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds are now just $198. That’s 29% off their regular price of $280, and the biggest discount Sony has ever offered.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

The 7 best wireless earbuds and headphones Prime Day deals

Amazon’s Prime Day is upon us for the umpteenth time. The sales may have been a bit disappointing as of late, but it’s still a decent opportunity to spring for some better wireless headphones or earbuds that usually aren’t on sale. We’ve reviewed plenty of wireless earbuds...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Apple Products#Amazon Prime Day
SPY

Prime Day May Be Over, But Walmart’s Rollback Sale Isn’t: Get $99 AirPods While You Can

Click here to read the full article. The next few days are going to be the busiest time for online shopping until Black Friday, and Walmart just announced thousands of price rollbacks to rival Amazon’s Prime Day. This year, Walmart is hoping to lure shoppers away from the jungle-named giant, and on Monday, July 11, the company launched sizable rollbacks on some of their highest-rated, most-popular items including tech gadgets, outdoor gear, kids supplies and more. Prime Day alternatives like this are a great way to take advantage of the hype around Amazon’s sales event while supporting other retailers. The competition...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $50

Click here to read the full article. From commuting back to the office to wanting a new set of buds for your first post-Covid flight, it’s easy to find a good excuse to stock up on a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds these days. That’s why we did the shopping for you and found some of the best earbuds under $50 that you can buy right now. Whether you’re listening to music, talking on the phone or gaming, these budget earbuds won’t break the bank. Their price tags may be low, but there’s a lot to love about the buds...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
USA TODAY

Samsung has big price cuts on TVs, phones, laptops and appliances for Prime Day 2022

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's Amazon Prime Day 2022 and shoppers can score major savings on quality tech—even at retailers that aren't Amazon. As one of the most acclaimed names in the tech field, Samsung appliances, TVs, smartphones and more can go for big bucks. Thankfully, the developer is offering major savings on its top-rated devices right now!
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Lenovo Black Friday in July: Save on Legion Gaming PCs and Laptops

Lenovo gaming PCs are among the most well liked of the pre-built gaming PC rigs, but they often cost more than comparable offerings from other OEM builders like Dell and HP. That's why it's important to jump on these Lenovo sales that happen a handful of times a year. One of these sales is Lenovo's Black Friday in July, which coincidentally takes place during Amazon Prime Day. Save hundreds of dollars off MSRP on Lenovo Legion gaming PCs and laptops equipped with RTX 30 series GPUs. There's also a 5% sitewide coupon code that sweetens the deal. The sale ends July 17.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

2022 MacBook Air review: Apple’s clean slate

The new MacBook Air is a remix—a bundle of ideas already seen in other Apple laptops, whether we’re talking about the previous MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, or the 14-inch MacBook Pro. In that sense, it’s not too exciting since we’ve seen most of its individual features...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Today's Best Bose 700 Prime Day Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are available in this year’s Prime Day headphone deals for just $269, which is their lowest price ever, after Amazon’s on their original price of $379. This Bose 700 Prime Day deal is the perfect choice if you want reliable and relatively affordable noise-canceling headphones, which are made by one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, so you should take advantage of this offer while you can.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

On Amazon Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE Is Just the Right Price

Amazon Prime Day has changed my opinion on the Galaxy S21 FE -- at least for now. Samsung's middle-tier phone has a lot going for it, but the Galaxy S21 FE also feels overpriced at its usual price of $700. Now, Amazon is selling it for $490 on Prime Day, a price that finally sets it apart from the Galaxy S22 lineup in a meaningful way.
SHOPPING
itechpost.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Samsung Galaxy Buds Deals You Should Totally Check Out

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived with a bang to say the least!. If you happen to be waiting for great deals from Samsung products, you are very much in luck as many have been made available for this year's Prime Day. You can find huge discounts for many of Samsung's monitors, unlocked Galaxy phones, and more!
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This crazy Nokia phone has a pair of true wireless earbuds inside

True wireless headphones always come inside a case, so why not make that case a phone? That’s HMD Global’s thinking with the new Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, another retro classic from Nokia’s archive reimagined for today. This time you get a normal-looking feature phone with a slide-down panel...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2022: Best offers on Sennheiser, Sony, Philips and more

Like the changing of the tides or the phases of the moon, Amazon Prime Day is one of life’s few certainties. We’re now entering the last hours of the second and final day of the two-day shopping bonanza.There are still loads of great deals to hunt, though. As ever, tech is a particularly big hit on Amazon Prime Day, and we’ve already seen huge savings on everything from TVs, laptops and smart watches to the latest phones, tablets, and those cute little robot vacuums that whizz around the place cheerfully sucking up dust. And we know from experience that...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy