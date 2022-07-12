ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMOLd_0gcSs9fV00

The Cincinnati Reds (32-54) and New York Yankees (61-25) meet Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET to open a 3-game series at Yankee Stadium. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: First meeting since 2017; Yankees lead all-time series 11-8 since 2003.

The Reds tote a 4-game win streak into the Bronx. Tuesday will mark Cincy’s first road tilt in July as the Reds are coming off a 6-5 homestand. They logged a mere .636 OPS in those 11 home games.

The Yankees are back at home after a 5-5 road trip. New York lost at Boston Saturday and Sunday and is looking to avoid its first 3-game losing streak since May 22-23.

Reds at Yankees projected starters

RHP Graham Ashcraft vs. RHP Gerrit Cole

Ashcraft (4-2, 4.35 ERA) is tabbed for his 10th start. He has a 1.29 WHIP, 1.6 BB/9 and 5.3 K/9 in 49 2/3 IP.

  • The 24-year-old rookie has struggled on the road (6.98 ERA in 19 1/3 IP).
  • Has done well to limit hard contact while inducing a 53.4% ground-ball rate.

Cole (8-2, 3.26 ERA) is making his 18th start. He has a 1.03 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 11.2 K/9 in 99 1/3 IP.

  • Got the win Thursday at Boston but coughed up 5 R, 5 H, 3 BB and 7 K in 6 IP.
  • Since coming to the Yanks in 2020, he has a 2.64 ERA, 0.99 WHIP at Yankee Stadium.

Reds at Yankees odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:34 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Reds +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Yankees -300 (bet $300 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Reds +1.5 (+110) | Yankees -1.5 (-135)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -102 | U: -122)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Reds at Yankees picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 5, Reds 3

PASS: Peg the true odds as being buried in the canyon between these prices.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

The NEW YORK -1.5 (-135) price is fair. The Yankees have just been so good at home (19-2, 2.01 ERA since May 24) … and so has their ace hurler.

Ashcraft’s ground-ball stuff angles well into a problem area for the Yankees offense. Cole has twice this season had shaky outings after 3 straight games with triple-digit pitch counts. He bounced back last time so look for a solid outing against a Cincy club that had a .636 OPS over its 11-game homestand.

Consider the UNDER 8.5 if the price hits -115 or better.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees, Angels Have Reportedly Agreed To Infielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in Major League Baseball - at least according to their record and winning percentage. While they own the best record in baseball, they aren't resting on their laurels ahead of the trade deadline. According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees acquired a familiar face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEEI Sports Radio

Alex Cora isn't happy, and he shouldn't be

The other day White Sox manager Tony La Russa offered a unique way to explain away the frustrations of his underachieving club. "At some point, your skin has to get tough," he noted. "You have to have scabs. It’s been rough enough. You don’t walk through the season, show up in October and not have any scars. We keep our toughness going; this is putting stuff in the bank that will pay off later."
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Angels Trade

The New York Yankees reunited with a familiar face on Thursday — trading for Los Angeles Angels' second baseman Tyler Wade. Wade was selected by the Yankees with a fourth-round pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and spent the first five years of his professional baseball career in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/15/22

NY Post | Mike Vaccaro: The Yankees are in the market for upgrades, and they got to witness one of their potential targets carve them up for seven innings. Luis Castillo was on fire in the Bronx on Thursday, adding another start to his dominant run of late that has teams heavily invested in acquiring him. The rotation has started to show signs of worry, and despite the elite regular season record they could use another piece to set them up for the postseason — so why not Castillo? The Reds may opt not to deal him, but if he’s on the table then the Yankees need to be seated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Announce Injury Diagnosis For Star Pitcher

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino left Wednesday's start against the Cincinnati Reds early due to injury. On Thursday afternoon, the team provided an update on his status. Severino has been officially placed on the 15-day injured list with a low grade lat strain. This is disappointing news for Severino,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Fantasy Baseball#Ip#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Crawford transfers to Tennessee

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Reggie Crawford has transferred to Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Crawford played at Connecticut from 2020-22. He did not play in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. “Let’s do it Vol baseball,” Crawford announced. “Thank you to everyone at UConn for an unbelievable past couple of...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Jacob deGrom injury: Mets ace nearing return from shoulder injury, goes four innings in Triple-A rehab start

Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is another step closer to rejoining the New York Mets. Thursday night, deGrom threw four innings and 42 pitches in his third minor-league rehab start as he works his way from the stress reaction he suffered in his right shoulder in spring training. He moved up to Triple-A after making his first two rehab starts in Class A.
QUEENS, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

W Bets: Lynx and Sun look like good bets to win on the road

Welcome to Bet For the Win’s W Bets, where we break down, explain and bet on the WNBA. Today, we’re running down the first Friday slate of the 2022 season. Friday is a great day for WNBA basketball. The NBA Summer League is starting to wind down with the WNBA trade deadline passing, so it’s time to focus on the home stretch of the season. With that, the W’s two-game slate will be center stage. Minnesota and Indiana will lead things off before Connecticut and Atlanta close things out for the day.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil makes ESPN list of top-10 tackles

Laremy Tunsil may have played just five games in 2021, but the Houston Texans’ left tackle is still regarded as one of the best blockers on the edge. According to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN, the two-time Pro Bowler managed to land at No. 6 on their list of tackles. For the list, ESPN polled a range of scouts, front office personnel, and coaches across the league.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy