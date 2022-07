A 22-year-old Brandon man was flown to a trauma center with severe but non-life threatening injuries Wednesday morning following a single vehicle crash on State Highway 49 at Whooley Road in the town of Alto. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Sergeant Paul Metzger says the vehicle was heading south on State Highway 49 when it crossed over the centerline and entered a ditch. The vehicle struck a culvert and vaulted over a driveway coming to rest on its tires. The Brandon man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt. Driver fatigue was the major contributing factor in the crash. Deputies were dispatched to the accident at 4:44 am.

BRANDON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO