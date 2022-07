DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After a temporary closure of three years, it’s looking like the Point Mallard Ice Complex may never open its doors again. City leaders say the rising price tag to renovate the facility might not be worth it in the long run. Damage to the roof, walls, and floor would cost over $9 million to save the place of childhood memories.

