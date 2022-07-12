Judge denies Rachel Powell's request to dismiss one of the charges against her 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A federal judge has denied the request for one charge against Rachel Powell to be dropped.

The Mercer County mother is accused of breaking a window at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot and directing others with a bullhorn.

According to the Post-Gazette , her lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the charge of Obstructing an Official Proceeding -- arguing that the vote count that was taking place that day didn't qualify as an official proceeding.