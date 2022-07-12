ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge denies Rachel Powell's request to dismiss one of the charges against her

 3 days ago

Judge denies Rachel Powell's request to dismiss one of the charges against her 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A federal judge has denied the request for one charge against Rachel Powell to be dropped.

The Mercer County mother is accused of breaking a window at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot and directing others with a bullhorn.

According to the Post-Gazette , her lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the charge of Obstructing an Official Proceeding -- arguing that the vote count that was taking place that day didn't qualify as an official proceeding.

Kenneth Hlavik
3d ago

The judges should show no leniency, to any of these criminals that were participating in to try to overthrow our government.! Police officers died because of it. they all should be charged with capital murder.A mandatory sentence of 10 years should be the bare minimum, plus she should have to pay restitution for that window ,and any other damage! Obviously the judges are not paying attention, to these criminals that have been sentenced to 3 or 4 months. they said they would do it all over again..

RobertMarsha Farrell
3d ago

That attorney is wrong In his argument. the proceedings that were being obstructed is ans always will be the official final count of the election results. rff

David Gonzales
3d ago

Lock up that lost tourist who help break a window to get in. Karen in the wild yelling "it's our house" blah blah yeahhhh". Proud insurrection team member wanting her minute of fame. Lock her up, lock her up. Where oh Where was your cheeto the day of that peaceful protest NOT! and where is your cheeto today in support of his lie. LOCK HER UP

