Carranza and the Philadelphia Union visit Inter Miami

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Philadelphia Union (8-2-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (6-8-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +143, Inter Miami CF +179, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Julian Carranza leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Inter Miami after scoring three goals against D.C. United.

Miami is 3-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 4-0-1 when it records a pair of goals.

The Union are 6-2-6 in conference matchups. Carranza leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the MLS with seven goals. The Union have scored 29.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has eight goals and one assist for Miami. Indiana Vassilev has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Carranza has scored seven goals with three assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 3-4-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Union: 3-1-6, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured).

Union: Jesus Bueno (injured), Jose Martinez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

