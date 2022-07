A suspect who shot deputies checking into a call of an assault with a deadly weapon is in custody after apparently setting fire to an apartment in Compton.At least a dozen Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, several in tactical gear, surrounded the building in the 100 block of North Acacia Avenue, near Atlantic Boulevard. Sheriff's officials say the deputies were initially responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 7:30 a.m. when they were fired on."They were trying to do a door knock on that location, and that's when they were received with that gunfire," Los Angeles...

COMPTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO