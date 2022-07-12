Castellanos and New York City FC visit Dallas

New York City FC (9-4-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (7-5-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +153, NYCFC +158, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Valentin Castellanos leads New York City FC into a matchup with Dallas after scoring two goals against the New England Revolution.

Dallas is 5-2-2 at home. Dallas ranks fifth in the Western Conference allowing 23 goals.

NYCFC is 2-3-2 in road games. NYCFC is third in the league with 37 goals led by Castellanos with 12.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 11 goals and added three assists for Dallas. Jader Obrian has one assist over the past 10 games.

Castellanos has scored 12 goals with one assist for NYCFC. Talles Magno has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NYCFC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Antonio Zarzar (injured), Lucas Bartlett (injured).

NYCFC: Keaton Parks (injured), Thiago Martins Bueno (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.