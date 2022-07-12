ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Castellanos and New York City FC visit Dallas

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York City FC (9-4-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (7-5-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +153, NYCFC +158, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Valentin Castellanos leads New York City FC into a matchup with Dallas after scoring two goals against the New England Revolution.

Dallas is 5-2-2 at home. Dallas ranks fifth in the Western Conference allowing 23 goals.

NYCFC is 2-3-2 in road games. NYCFC is third in the league with 37 goals led by Castellanos with 12.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 11 goals and added three assists for Dallas. Jader Obrian has one assist over the past 10 games.

Castellanos has scored 12 goals with one assist for NYCFC. Talles Magno has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NYCFC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Antonio Zarzar (injured), Lucas Bartlett (injured).

NYCFC: Keaton Parks (injured), Thiago Martins Bueno (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

G League Ignite moving to Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nevada

NEW YORK (AP) — The G League Ignite said Friday that the team has struck a multiyear deal to relocate to Henderson, Nevada. The Ignite had been training in Walnut Creek, California, since their inception and played home games this past season in Las Vegas, about 15 miles from their new home. The team exists to develop young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. It has featured three eventual top-10 picks — Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga last year, Dyson Daniels this year — in its first two seasons. “With avid sports fans in the Las Vegas area who have quickly embraced their hockey, football and WNBA teams, we can’t wait for NBA G League Ignite to showcase its future NBA stars and exciting brand of basketball,” G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said.
HENDERSON, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

994K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy