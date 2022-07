TURLOCK (CBS13) – A 65-year-old Twain Harte resident has died after a motorcycle crash near along Highway 99 Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, around 10:30 a.m., a motorcycle crashed off the road just before Lander Avenue. Exactly why the rider allowed his motorcycle to veer to the right, then off the road, is unclear. The motorcycle crashed into a barbed-wire fence and the rider was ejected. Officers say the rider suffered fatal injuries in the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

