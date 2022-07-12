ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Three hits in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Thomas wasn't directly...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves team, may get weekend start

Verlander didn't accompany the Astros to Anaheim for their ongoing series with the Angels this week while he tends to what manager Dusty Baker called a "family issue," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels on six...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Out through All-Star break

Bader (foot) confirmed Thursday that he won't return from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. Bader has resumed a running program in recent days, but he'll still need at least another week to recover from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Cardinals will likely re-evaluate Bader immediately following the break, at which point he could be ready to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits after HBP

Altuve exited Thursday's game against the Angels in the first inning after being hit by a pitch in the leg, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve was hit by the pitch to begin the game. He limped to first base and came around to score, but he was removed in the bottom half of the frame. Mauricio Dubon entered the game to play second base and hit atop the Houston order.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Lacks definitive return timeline

Astros manager Dusty Baker said over the weekend that Brantley (shoulder) is without a timeline for a return, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley became eligible to come off the 10-day injured list last Friday, but the 35-year-old apparently wasn't close to being activated. Baker has been notoriously evasive when asked about players' injuries this season, but he at least revealed that Brantley's aching right shoulder has been "slow to respond" since he landed on the IL on June 28. Brantley had been spotted running in the outfield Friday, but he has yet to resume any hitting activity, which will be the true barometer for the health of his shoulder. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Brantley returning before the All-Star break, and more clarity on where he stands in his recovery may not come until the Astros reconvene after the Midsummer Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Suns match Deandre Ayton's max offer sheet; Zach LaVine agrees to supermax deal

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Make Decision On Franchise Star

On Thursday night, both ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania have reported that the Phoenix Suns have matched the Indiana Pacers offer sheet for Deandre Ayton. Charania: "The Phoenix Suns have matched the Indiana Pacers’ four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet on Deandre Ayton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium....
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Awaiting scan results

Tatis (wrist) underwent another scan and met with the surgeon who performed his surgery Monday, and an update on his status is expected to come Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 23-year-old's rehab progress has been stalled while he awaits clearance to participate in full baseball activities, as he's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Travis Jankowski: Retreats to bench

Jankowski is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs. Jankowski went 0-for-8 with two walks while starting in all three of the Mets' contests in Atlanta earlier this week, but he'll return to the bench Thursday with Jeff McNeil (paternity list) and Starling Marte (groin) checking back into the lineup following three- and four-game absences, respectively. McNeil, Marte, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha will likely represent the Mets' top options in the outfield moving forward, so Jankowski's starts are expected to be few and far between.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Still not starting

Donovan (illness) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Though Donovan rejoined the Cardinals earlier this week, he'll sit out his fifth straight contest while he works to regain conditioning following a bout with a non-COVID-19-related illness. The rookie's continued absence will open up spots in the corner outfield for Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbaar on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pistons' Carsen Edwards: Rights renounced by Detroit

Edwards had his free agent rights renounced by the Pistons on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Edwards was let go to clear cap space for the Pistons' offseason transactions. He played four games for Detroit at the end of last season after spending his first two years in the league seeing spot minutes with Boston.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Riding pine Friday

Rosario isn't starting Friday against Boston, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Rosario will get a breather after he hit .217 with a homer, a double, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base over his last six games. Adam Duvall is starting in left field and batting fifth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Steps out of lineup

Arozarena is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Arozarena will take a seat for the first time since July 1, and he had a .239/.340/.522 slash line with three home runs and seven RBI during that 12-start stretch. Luke Raley, Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe will start from left to right in the outfield in Thursday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Not in Friday's lineup

Reyes isn't starting Friday against the Tigers. Reyes is getting a rare day off after going just 1-for-11 with a run, a walk and four strikeouts over the last three games. Josh Naylor will serve as the designated hitter while Owen Miller starts at first base.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Back from paternity list

McNeil will be activated from the paternity list ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. McNeil will return to the lineup after missing three contests for the birth of his son. Since the beginning of July, the 30-year-old has struggled to a .219 average with two doubles, two RBI and five runs, but he'll look to turn that around in the Mets' final series ahead of the All-Star break as they take on the Cubs in a four-game set.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Resting for day game

Ozuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. With the top two teams in the National League East closing their series with a day game after a night game, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker decided it was an ideal time to give Ozuna some time off. Adam Duvall will start in left field and Eddie Rosario will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter while Ozuna heads to the bench for the first time since June 19.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Momentous rehab game Tuesday

Lewis (concussion) started in left field for the first time in his rehab assignment during Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and also hit a home run for the fourth straight game in one of his two plate appearances. Lewis exited the game in the top of the...

