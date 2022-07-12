ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Swipes bag Monday

McCarthy recorded a walk, a stolen base and a run in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. McCarthy pinch hit for Buddy Kennedy in...

CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes outsmarts the NFL by appearing in beer commercial that's not actually about beer

If you've ever watched an NFL game, you may have noticed that dozens of beer commercials will generally air during each game. If you pay close attention to those commercials though, you may have also noticed that none of them ever feature any NFL players and there's actually a good reason for that: The NFL has a rule in place that keeps active players from directly endorsing beer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves team, may get weekend start

Verlander didn't accompany the Astros to Anaheim for their ongoing series with the Angels this week while he tends to what manager Dusty Baker called a "family issue," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels on six...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Out through All-Star break

Bader (foot) confirmed Thursday that he won't return from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. Bader has resumed a running program in recent days, but he'll still need at least another week to recover from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Cardinals will likely re-evaluate Bader immediately following the break, at which point he could be ready to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits after HBP

Altuve exited Thursday's game against the Angels in the first inning after being hit by a pitch in the leg, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve was hit by the pitch to begin the game. He limped to first base and came around to score, but he was removed in the bottom half of the frame. Mauricio Dubon entered the game to play second base and hit atop the Houston order.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Suns match Deandre Ayton's max offer sheet; Zach LaVine agrees to supermax deal

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant trade rumors: Heat most determined to acquire star, Raptors won't deal Scottie Barnes, per report

It's been almost two weeks since Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade, sending shockwaves around the league and forcing teams to scramble in the wee hours of free agency to see if they had what it takes to put a trade package together. Durant listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred destinations, but the Nets haven't received any trade offers they find worthy of Durant's stature. But while no adequate trade offers have surfaced, Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Heat have been the most determined team in trying to acquire the former league MVP.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Lacks definitive return timeline

Astros manager Dusty Baker said over the weekend that Brantley (shoulder) is without a timeline for a return, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley became eligible to come off the 10-day injured list last Friday, but the 35-year-old apparently wasn't close to being activated. Baker has been notoriously evasive when asked about players' injuries this season, but he at least revealed that Brantley's aching right shoulder has been "slow to respond" since he landed on the IL on June 28. Brantley had been spotted running in the outfield Friday, but he has yet to resume any hitting activity, which will be the true barometer for the health of his shoulder. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Brantley returning before the All-Star break, and more clarity on where he stands in his recovery may not come until the Astros reconvene after the Midsummer Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Awaiting scan results

Tatis (wrist) underwent another scan and met with the surgeon who performed his surgery Monday, and an update on his status is expected to come Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 23-year-old's rehab progress has been stalled while he awaits clearance to participate in full baseball activities, as he's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Travis Jankowski: Retreats to bench

Jankowski is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs. Jankowski went 0-for-8 with two walks while starting in all three of the Mets' contests in Atlanta earlier this week, but he'll return to the bench Thursday with Jeff McNeil (paternity list) and Starling Marte (groin) checking back into the lineup following three- and four-game absences, respectively. McNeil, Marte, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha will likely represent the Mets' top options in the outfield moving forward, so Jankowski's starts are expected to be few and far between.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Pistons' Carsen Edwards: Rights renounced by Detroit

Edwards had his free agent rights renounced by the Pistons on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Edwards was let go to clear cap space for the Pistons' offseason transactions. He played four games for Detroit at the end of last season after spending his first two years in the league seeing spot minutes with Boston.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Not in Friday's lineup

Reyes isn't starting Friday against the Tigers. Reyes is getting a rare day off after going just 1-for-11 with a run, a walk and four strikeouts over the last three games. Josh Naylor will serve as the designated hitter while Owen Miller starts at first base.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Riding pine Friday

Rosario isn't starting Friday against Boston, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Rosario will get a breather after he hit .217 with a homer, a double, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base over his last six games. Adam Duvall is starting in left field and batting fifth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Steps out of lineup

Arozarena is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Arozarena will take a seat for the first time since July 1, and he had a .239/.340/.522 slash line with three home runs and seven RBI during that 12-start stretch. Luke Raley, Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe will start from left to right in the outfield in Thursday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes another bag

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Angels. Altuve had posted steals in each of the last two games, giving him eight in nine attempts this year. The second baseman saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end with the hitless performance Wednesday. He's still slashing .277/.371/.528 with 17 home runs, 33 RBI and 47 runs scored through 71 contests.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Momentous rehab game Tuesday

Lewis (concussion) started in left field for the first time in his rehab assignment during Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and also hit a home run for the fourth straight game in one of his two plate appearances. Lewis exited the game in the top of the...

