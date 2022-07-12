ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahoa, HI

Revitalize Puna Community Event Set For Tuesday, July 12

By Big Island Video News
bigislandvideonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUNA, Hawaiʻi - Presentations will be made on infrastructure like roads, water, and parks, as well as the unveiling of a plan to restore Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Park and Pohoiki Boat Ramp. (BIVN) – Four years after the eruption of Kīlauea on the lower East Rift Zone,...

www.bigislandvideonews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mauinow.com

Another Waiehu affordable housing project moves ahead — this one plans 752 units

Another affordable housing project is advancing in Waiehu, and this time the developer is pitching 752 units in a proposal called Waiehu Residential Community. The 100% affordable housing project by California-based Genova Construction Development would build single- and multi-family units, retail space and parks on roughly 160 acres of overgrown macadamia nut fields mauka of Kahekili Highway near Waiehu Beach Road.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes Wildfire Update for Wednesday, July 13

(BIVN) – The effort to contain the “Power Line Fire” in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, so named because the blaze started on a power line road on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa, continues. The wildfire is 70% contained as of Wednesday morning (July 13) and...
ENVIRONMENT
bigislandvideonews.com

Civil Defense Issues Message On Hurricane Darby, High Surf

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Although Darby is expected to dissipate to the south of the Hawaiian islands, warning-level surf may be generated from a separate swell coming from the southern hemisphere. (BIVN) – The Hawai’i County Civil Defense agency on Thursday afternoon issued its first message on Hurricane Darby, after...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pahoa, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
bigislandvideonews.com

Darby Weakens To A Tropical Storm, East Of Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI - Forecasters say we can still expect "localized heavy rainfall over windward sections of Maui and Hawaii Counties from Friday night through Saturday afternoon." (BIVN) – Darby has weakened into a tropical storm, with sustained winds near 70 mph with higher gusts, 610 miles east-southeast of Hilo. Additional weakening is forecast during the next couple days.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii ending indoor mask mandate at schools effective August 1

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii Department of Education (DOE) will end its indoor masking mandate for schools effective Aug. 1. Until then, universal masking will continue in the public schools for the current summer programs. Starting August 1, 2022, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says it will highly...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come August, Iao Valley to be closed until early 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular state monument on Maui is about to undergo a months-long closure. Starting August 1, Iao Valley State Monument will be closing to allow contractors to complete slope stabilization work and parking lot improvements. The park is expected to reopen January 15, 2023. This work is...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Vouchers#Hawai I Presentations#County Council#Ohana#The State De
bigislandvideonews.com

Pōhue Bay Now Part Of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

(BIVN) – Pōhue Bay, the 16,451-acre coastal parcel stretching from Māmalahoa Highway to the shoreline in Kaʻū, is now part of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. On Tuesday, the Trust for Public Land announced it has transferred ownership and stewardship of Pōhue to the National Park Service, “preserving the area’s unique natural and cultural resources from development.”
TRAVEL
bigislandnow.com

30-Year Kohala Business Looking at Bankruptcy After Local Bank Calls in PPP Loan

A North Hawai‘i business is on the verge of closing for good because it is being required to pay back a Payroll Protection Program loan. Ken Hughes, owner of Kohala Coast Properties, said he never would have borrowed $200,000 through the federal program if he had known First Hawaiian Bank in Waimea, which administered the loan during the onset of the pandemic, would one day call in the note.
WAIMEA, HI
KHON2

PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1930s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home. From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Hawaii national park gets land where ancient villages stood

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island was given new land on Tuesday in a deal that will protect and manage a pristine white sand beach and ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit land preservation group, transferred its ownership of Pohue Bay and surrounding land to the National Park Service. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has the world’s largest and most active volcanoes, Mauna Loa and Kilauea. Most of the coastline where the bay is located is made of ancient lava flows, black rock and sea cliffs that dart out into the ocean. Pohue Bay, a rare and idyllic oasis in an otherwise rugged landscape, is home to endangered hawksbill sea turtles, green sea turtles, endangered Hawaiian monk seals and other species found only in Hawaii. The area houses anchialine ponds — landlocked pools with a mix of fresh and salt water — where rare Hawaiian red shrimp called ʻōpaeʻula live.
HAWAII STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Central Pacific Bank launches ‘Change for Charity’ campaign

HONOLULU — Central Pacific Bank has launched a campaign that will help to raise money for Hawaii Foodbank in addition to addressing a statewide coin shortage. “Change for Charity” runs now through Aug. 12, 2022, and invites CPB customers and non-customers to bring in their coins to a teller at any CPB location and donate their American coins, including pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters. Loose change is preferred, but rolled coins will be accepted. All those who donate will receive a receipt.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

California visitor suffers head injuries in moped crash on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old California man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Kapaa on Monday, said the Kauai Police Department. Officials said the California visitor sustained multiple head injuries. Authorities received a call of a crash around 4:25 p.m. According to reports, the man was traveling along Olohena...
KAPAA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Study: Honolulu ranks as one of the cities with the worst drivers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data is out on how Hawaii drivers stack up with the rest of the nation when it comes to driving violations. Overall, Honolulu drivers ranked 23 as one of the cities with the worst drivers. Honolulu was also recognized as one of the cities with the...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Mauna Loa Road Closed Due To Wildfire

(BIVN) – Mauna Loa Road is closed to motor vehicles at the Kīpukapuaulu parking area gate due to fire operations, the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park announced on Tuesday morning. In a social media message issued at 9 a.m. HST, the National Park Service reported that the fire...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy