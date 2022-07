Olney residents are still recovering days after the two-hour storm that hit Maryland on Tuesday. Most powerful during the hours of 5-7 p.m., the storm largely affected neighborhoods north and east of Washington, D.C. During the storm, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said county services were operating in “Condition Red,” meaning they would only respond if the call was for an emergency. Piringer said MCFRS received over 100 calls during that period. No serious injuries were reported.

OLNEY, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO