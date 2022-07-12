Report: Chelsea Have 'Verbal Agreement' With Chicago Fire For Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina

Linked with many of Europe's elite, goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina reportedly will be heading to West London in the near future.

Linked with many of Europe's elite, goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina reportedly will be heading to West London in the near future.

Though Chelsea are set in goal for the foreseeable future with Edouard Mendy, that has not stopped the Blues from planning for the future. Their reported agreement for the future transfer of Slonina is a perfect example of this.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Fabrizio Romano provided this update on the American's future late Monday evening. He claims that Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with the Chicago Fire for the player, with a fee of $10 million-plus add-ons being mentioned.

This agreement was reached after talks were held between owner Todd Boehly and the Fire. He is set to stay in America on loan, a stipulation that the Fire have been adamant about during negotiations with interested European clubs.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Just 18 years old, Slonina has become the Fire's starting goalkeeper after a stellar debut season. Though his form has suffered of late as he has had to deal with both choosing a national team and rumors surrounding an exit, he has all the time in the world to bounce back.

Slonina could prove to be very astute business in the future by the Blues. He will be given time to develop and reach his potential, such potential that would make a $10 million transfer fee laughable should he reach it.

Read More Chelsea News