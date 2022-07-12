ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Report: Chelsea Have 'Verbal Agreement' With Chicago Fire For Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWgvQ_0gcSf3hA00

Linked with many of Europe's elite, goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina reportedly will be heading to West London in the near future.

Linked with many of Europe's elite, goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina reportedly will be heading to West London in the near future.

Though Chelsea are set in goal for the foreseeable future with Edouard Mendy, that has not stopped the Blues from planning for the future. Their reported agreement for the future transfer of Slonina is a perfect example of this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYzZI_0gcSf3hA00

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Fabrizio Romano provided this update on the American's future late Monday evening. He claims that Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with the Chicago Fire for the player, with a fee of $10 million-plus add-ons being mentioned.

This agreement was reached after talks were held between owner Todd Boehly and the Fire. He is set to stay in America on loan, a stipulation that the Fire have been adamant about during negotiations with interested European clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwTJm_0gcSf3hA00

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Just 18 years old, Slonina has become the Fire's starting goalkeeper after a stellar debut season. Though his form has suffered of late as he has had to deal with both choosing a national team and rumors surrounding an exit, he has all the time in the world to bounce back.

Slonina could prove to be very astute business in the future by the Blues. He will be given time to develop and reach his potential, such potential that would make a $10 million transfer fee laughable should he reach it.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool Confirm Defender Has Left Club After 12 Years

Liverpool defender Tom Clayton follows Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, and Neco Williams out of the Anfield exit door after 12 years on Merseyside. The outgoing Liverpool under-23s captain has joined Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee. He joined Liverpool as a 9-year-old. Clayton never made a senior appearance at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
BBC

Transfer news: PSG turn down Ronaldo's offer to sign

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to Paris St-Germain in an attempt to play alongside Lionel Messi, after saying he wants to leave Manchester United.(Le Parisien, via Express), external. But PSG have turned down the chance of signing Ronaldo as they do not have enough space on their wage bill...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#American#The Chicago Fire#European#Imago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy